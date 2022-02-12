Sofía Vergara will make a version of El Zorro with Robert Rodríguez, after Griselda

Sofia Vergara does not stop. After a successful season of America’s Got Talentthe barranquillera got into the skin of the drug trafficker Griselda Whiteforerunner of drug shipments to the United States and godmother of Pablo Escobar, for a series of Netflix. In production, called GriseldaSofia’s company is a co-producer, and is currently in development.

Sofia Vergara in the skin of an avenger

Now it is established, according to information given by Deadline, that once that character ends, the Colombian will be in a new movie that will be made about the mythical character of The Fox, but in female version. The producer will be the winner Robert Rodriguez and her sister Rebecca will be the director

The story, inspired by the character created by Johnston McCulley in 1919, this time it will have as its central axis a Latin woman who seeks revenge for the murder of her father, for which she adopts the personality of the mask.

The project’s executive producers are Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell for Propagate, Geoff Clark, Jay Weisleder and Eric Bromberg along with the president and CEO of Zorro Productions, Inc., John Gertz.

Rodríguez was the director called to The mask of Zorro,u starred Antonio Banderas, but left the project due to differences with TriStar Pictures.

Returning to Sofia, this will not be her only next plan. The actress will also be in the new part of The Smurfs, which will begin shooting in 2022.