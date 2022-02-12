Sofia Bevarly steals the spotlight on the beach

With a beautiful sunset, the North American model and instagramer Sofia Bevarly took the opportunity to get up very early and carry out her work out in the shore of the beach.

Sofia Bevarly is one of the most dedicated models in the gym and proof of this is her beautiful and sculptural figure that she maintains, which is why she takes the opportunity to carry out her routines every morning.

With the video of her exercise routine on the shore of the beach, the North American caused a great sensation among her followers by having more than 240 thousand likes and endless comments mentioning how beautiful she looked.

And it is a matter of seeing the video where the American stands out with her beautiful figure and is what is stealing sighs among all her followers in her official accounts at the moment.

It is very normal to see Sofia Bevarly in her exercise routines sometimes in the gym, but on some occasions she takes advantage of the beautiful settings that nature gives to do her exercises.

As a high-end model on social networks, the photo sessions and videos of the North American are of very prestigious brands in the field of sports and that is why she is always seen exercising and citing some brand.

The swimsuit sessions are another of which the North American carries out a lot among its content on social networks and they are the ones that hit the most among Internet users.