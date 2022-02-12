Shawn Mendes creates “hype” with ‘Summer Of Love’ and Camila Cabello responds | Music

The news jumped just a few days ago: Shawn Mendes was within our borders. The license plate of a car and, above all, an emoji with the Spanish flag, revealed that the Canadian artist was in Spain, although little else was known at that time about Shawn’s intentions in the country.

As it happens, the visit coincided with the release of the remix of KESI along with Camilo, a singer who has also visited our country this summer on the occasion of his Mis Manos Tour. So there were those who thought that perhaps he could be shooting the official video clip of the song with the Colombian. But it didn’t take long for us to discover the truth about this unexpected landing.

‘Cause it was finally about a new song for the Shawn Mendes repertoire, and in which he will surprise us again with more Latin rhythm. To do this, she has once again surrounded herself with the best team, with the producer Tainy to the head. The Puerto Rican is still one of the most renowned creators of urban music in the entire world, so it is not surprising that he has been the great chosen by Mendes.

a lot of hype

This joint theme will be named Summer Of Love and, given the summer theme of its title, they couldn’t wait much longer to release it or the season would be over before they did. The song will reach our hands this Friday, August 20and it will do so hand in hand with a video clip that has actually been shot in Spain: to be exact, In mallorca.´

There is no doubt that the Balearic Islands are an idyllic destination for anyone, including us! Remember that this year LOS40 Music Awards 2021 will be held in the archipelago and they will once again feature the most important artists from around the world. Will Shawn Mendes be among your confirmations? Whether it is so or not, he has a golden excuse to return to our country and give us a live performance of Summer Of Love from the place that inspired the composition.

For now and until we know how this new song sounds, Shawn continues to offer all kinds of advances through his social networks. First it was the photo on the hood of a white convertible, then a few seconds of acoustic on the shores of the Mediterranean and, finally, himself at the wheel of the car with Summer Of Love playing through the radio.

All these pieces were recorded with a simple cell phone as if they were authentic ‘Instagrammable’ moments, but now we do have the first images of what will be your official video. In them we see Shawn Mendes with a few friends aboard a sea boat (let C. Tangana and his yacht tremble) and then dive into the water laughing. The dream summer for many!

The Instagram publication has long exceeded 2 million ‘likes’ and, among all the reactions, that of the artist and the singer’s partner stands out Camila Hair. If Shawn promised ‘hype’ with these advances, the Cuban confirmed everything: “I’m hype!”something like ‘I’m looking forward to it!’, and we have no doubt that his reaction is that of any of us with an impressive desire to finally listen Summer Of Love with Tainy. It’s only a matter of hours.