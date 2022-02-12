Selena Gomez uses the formula that never fails: little black dress and bob cut

The black dress It is one of the fashion classics. It is a versatile design piece that is easily adaptable to different situations and contexts, and can be worn both for an elegant and sophisticated event and for a casual dinner or meeting with friends and family. Depending on their combinations, this garment allows you to create a look according to each moment and that is why it has been so successful since time immemorial.

Selena Gomez chose the fashion classic for her press look

Now, it was Selena Gomez the one that dazzled with this interesting fashion bet on social networks. for the press conference Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania -where the actress gives life to the character of Mavis with her voice-, the artist conquered her 289 million Instagram followers with an elegant outfits gala starring a low-cut and delicate little black dress crepe with details of bow-shaped satin ribbons over the shoulders. She matched this outfit with his new one bob haircut with the tips lighter than the rest of the mane. She adorned her hair with dangling hoop earrings in gold color.

She opted for the classic little black dress. (Photo: @selenagomez).

For him make up chose light and neutral colors: shadows in ocher colors and naked on the eyelids, black outlined style smokey eyes shaped like cat eyesarching mascara, rosy blush on the cheeks, highlighter on certain parts of the face, bronzerand a gloss lipstick in a dark brick color. All from her makeup brand, of course.

The likes and comments did not take long to arrive and, in a matter of hours, the post exceeded the 9.5 million likes while receiving almost 83 thousand messages by his large Instagram audience. “You look beautiful as always”, “Beauty”, “Very beautiful”, “You look incredible”, “How beautiful you look in this photo”, “Bella”, “Linda”; They were some of the many compliments that were dedicated to him and that can be read in the comments section of the publication. She also wrote emojis of all kinds: hearts, glitter, love faces and little fires.

It swept the likes on the networks. (Photo: @selenagomez).

Selena Gomez sets trends with each of its fashion bets. And it is good advice to follow it: you are hardly wrong.

