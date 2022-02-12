Selena Gomez shows the ravages of lupus on her body

In any moment Selena Gomez has hidden that he suffers LupusIn fact, he has shown everything he has done to care for and preserve his health, such as when he had a kidney transplant. Now for the first time who was a couple of Justin Bieber has shown the havoc of the disease in Body.

The singer is one of the most listened to artists in recent times. She can boast of having several successful albums, very catchy songs and great charisma, the former actress of Disney It has been placed as one of the most sought after contemporary celebrities.

No one can deny that in a short time, the young woman achieved world fame, however, everything changed for her when she was diagnosed with lupus, which continues to affect her lifestyle to this day.

You will be interested: You look like Chilindrina they say to Galilea Montijo for a two-tone sweater

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune condition that can permanently damage any part of the body, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

It must be remembered that Gómez made her illness public in 2017, when her former friend, Francia Raísa, donated a kidney to her, a moment that was documented with an emotional photograph.

After that post, she was away from social networks for a while in order to recover, however, Selena is currently very open about her health. She is not afraid to express what she feels as well as the reasons for her drastic weight changes.

In fact, another of the consequences that lupus has given to his body was recently manifested in the series Selena + chef, which was broadcast on HBO Max. In the clip it was possible to see that at the time of making a recipe, the singer had to squeeze a lemon, but she could not do it because she has great weakness in her hands due to the disease.

You will be interested: Tania Rincón’s pink dress ideal for your Valentine’s date

But that did not represent a problem, since her grandfather was with her, and of course he came to her rescue. In an open way, the producer also rectified that she continues to suffer the consequences of her diagnosis.

Sorry, I have weak hands. I have lupus, but that’s why I have dad

It should be noted that Selena Gómez looked radiant with her beautiful and huge smile, so the incident did not cause much concern among her fans. However, she also made it clear that she is very attentive to her health. Without a doubt, she has become an example to follow.

Visit the EN PAREJA YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE