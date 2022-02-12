Selena Gómez returns with dubbing and acting projects

singer and actress Selena Gomez He recently surprised his followers with the news of his return to the screens in two productions that will soon be released.

The superstar will participate in “Hotel Transilvania Transformania”, where she once again lent her voice to “Mavis” for the latest film from the distinguished and humorous “Dracula” family. Selena Gómez is the executive producer of this latest installment, which will have a release date of July 23 of this year.

His other participation will be in the series “Only murders In the building”, giving life to the character of “Mabel”. Selena will collaborate with Steve Martin and Amy Ryan, who like her will share an obsession with crimes and murders resulting from the mysterious death of a neighbor in her New York City building.

The series premieres on August 31 on the Hulu streaming platform. Recently, Selena Gómez released the advance of this series that will be full of suspense and adrenaline. In addition, she is working on various musical productions with her record company, Interscope Records.

JM