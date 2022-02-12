Selection of movies on VTR+ to enjoy love in all its dimensions – G5noticias

February 14 is a date that is commemorated and celebrated in various ways throughout the world. For this reason, VTR prepared a special with more than 13 unmissable titles to marathon on the day of Love and Friendship.

Varied are the gifts that are received for this date, but without a doubt what can never be missing are the unmissable movies and series that will make us reflect and experience love from different perspectives.

In this way, VTR subscribers and clients will be able to enjoy, from the comfort of their home and throughout the month, a special on VTR+ with a careful selection of successful and well-remembered titles.

For those who enjoy watching adolescent love series without prejudice, the new season of Euphoria, starring Zendaya, recent Emmy winner, is a sure card to enjoy from the comfort of home. The premiere episode of the second season of the production broke an audience record by becoming the most watched episode of an HBO series and got almost a hundred percent more viewers compared to the first season. Reflecting on the different and complex relationships of love and friendship that develop throughout this drama will be the invitation for its faithful and also for the new followers of this acclaimed series.

Diary of a Passion, starring Ryan Gossling and Rachel McAdams, awarded in the best kiss category in 2005, is one of the romantic classics that is strongly commemorated on this date and also has a loyal audience. Since its premiere, it is about to celebrate 18 years and has become a must-see in the category of romantic films thanks to the true love story, which envelops and leaves no one indifferent.

Love from a look full of drama, eroticism and romance, returns from the hand of The Fifty Shades of Grey. The most daring will be able to enjoy the adaptation of the successful novel of the same name written by the British author EL James to relive the story between Anastasia Steele and Christian Gray that captivated many at its premiere.

For those who openly declare their love for nuts, throughout February there will be a special with the best of the Fast & Furious. The productions that have always been box office successes, since the beginning of the year 2000, have reflected throughout their stories the importance of brotherhood. On February 14 with the premiere of F9: The Fast Saga and with Vin Diesel once again as the fireproof Dominic Toretto, his faithful followers will enjoy that unconditional love of friends who are family.

VTR customers will also be able to see the premiere of King Richard on February 19, starring Will Smith and which relives the love story of Richard Williams’ father, father of the successful American tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, who shapes the story of sacrifices of those who leave everything to help their daughters pursue their dreams.

The special also includes hit series names like Scenes from a Marriage, Sex and the City, Insecure, My Brilliant Friend and notable movies like Long Weekend, In the Heights, Little Woman, Emma, ​​Divorzio a las Vegas, Reminiscence, Punch-Drunk Love, The Broken Hearts Gallery.

In this way, if you are looking to enjoy a good movie with your partner or simply spend a pleasant moment alone, you will only have to enter the VTR VOD Platform (channel 900) to access these and other titles that will be available for a limited time. .