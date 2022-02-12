Seagram’s Hotel brings you Broadway musicals and Dante’s cocktail bar NYC to Gran Vía – Libertad Digital

Seagram’s Ginthe most iconic and sophisticated American gin, has been bringing New York closer to the main cities of the national territory since 2016, and from this weekend, it does it again with a new edition of Seagram’s Hotel.

Seagram’s Hotel Panel

All those who have ever walked the streets of the City that Never Sleeps will know that one of its main hallmarks is the effervescent racial and cultural mix, as well as the frenetic activity that can be found in each of its corners.

But if we could enjoy different plans that would take us directly to the Big Apple, it is more than certain that they would include a musical, food and a delicious cocktail that would make us feel like a real Hollywood star.

That is why it is not surprising that, in his eagerness to make us travel to NYC, this year Hotel Seagram’s has landed in one of the icons of the Madrid skyline: the Hotel Vincci Capitolgiving us the opportunity to enjoy the first musical 100% in ‘Spanglish’ premiered in Madrid, brunch mornings in the purest Broadway style and the cocktail bar of the famous Dante NYC.

The New York Show

The New York Showis not only the first musical in Spanglish to premiere in Madrid, but also It is the first musical about New York City to open in history.. A journey in which all musical styles fit and where all the stereotypes and nuances of the most cinematographic city of all time are caressed.

The New York Show

The New York Show

Pure magic in a show that is an authentic adventure through the most iconic places in New York through a musical with great hits of all time and where Spanish mixed with English takes center stage.

Directed by the prestigious company Yllana, artistic director of authentic musical successes such as Today I can not get up or The Hole, The New York Showis a tour of the big city guided by the best master of ceremonies you could have, the chameleonic New York artist Gilberto Rodriguezaccompanied by great artists who will make us vibrate and move us like never before.

broadway brunch

There is nothing more New York than a brunch in the morning that charges us with energy to continue with the day. That’s why Broadway Brunch goes beyond normality. In this Broadway Brunch, we are presented with an irreverent proposal that unites the best flavors of New York, with a crazy and fun show that will awaken each and every one of our senses.

At the forefront of this menu design is Stefano DiSilvestreculinary director of Dante NYC since 2021. Di Silvestre oversees the restaurants’ locally sourced and seasonal menus while honoring each establishment’s distinctive cuisines.

pastrami toast

The menu consists of a delicious starter based on granola, fruit and honey; two main options, to choose between the iconic pastrami toast or salmon toast (vegan option available in mushroom toast) and for dessert, Almond milk pancake.

Dante NYC

Brought directly from the Big Apple, we can taste the cocktails of the named Best Bar by 50′ Best in 2019 and best bar in the world since 2019 according to Tales of the Cocktails. Dante NYC is a legendary venue that opened its doors in 1915 and that he managed to conquer great figures of his bohemian era until he was crowned as a New York benchmark.

Today, after reopening in 2015, Dante NYC is still considered an institution; and it has become a refuge for renowned actors, writers and musicians, such as Bob Dylan, Al Pacino, Whoopi Goldberg or Matt Damon, who come to the bar to enjoy its exquisite and famous cocktails.

Andalusia Spritz cocktail