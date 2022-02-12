Science discovers the diet to add 10 years to your life

We all have particular habits when it comes to eating, with a diet generally loose.

Precisely that makes it common for us to opt for foods that we like, regardless of whether or not they are good for health.

In addition, there is little culture of good nutrition. Fortunately, a group of scientists began to collect the best foods to have a balanced diet.

The most surprising of all is that they claim that following it will give us 10 more years of life. Next we tell you what this diet consists of.

Eating will take you to the grave

Modern life makes us eat almost anything, it is enough that it is prepared quickly and is relatively cheap to become part of our diet.

But, as time goes by, those appetizers that we abuse are going to charge us a bill, especially after spending 40 years.

Therefore, it is best to have a diet balanced from an early age, to prevent all the problems from a poor diet from suddenly falling on us when we are close to 4 decades of life.

Now what would one be? diet perfect? Believe it or not, a team of specialists already has an answer to that question.

The diet that gives you 10 more years of life

A new scientific study found the diet adequate to add between six and seven years if you start following it after the age of 50, and that could give up to 10 more years of life if it becomes our lifestyle from the age of 20.

Now, how did they manage to develop this diet? The researchers pooled data from many other studies that have been done in recent years.

The idea was to find a diet to help achieve greater longevity and to have a universal character.

That’s why they used data from the study Global Burden of Diseasewhich provides a summary of the health of the population of many countries.

Combining these data, the authors were able to estimate how life expectancy varied with continued changes in intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, refined grains, nuts, legumes, fish, eggs, dairy, red meat, processed meat, and sugar-sweetened beverages. .

The longevity diet

With all the data gathered, the specialists were able to produce a diet that, according to their conclusions, causes greater longevity.

As expected, this diet avoid processed foods, in addition to minimizing your intake of red meat, high-fat dairy products, high-sugar foods, and pre-packaged foods.

According to research, the diet optimal for greater longevity should include:

Legumes (beans, peas and lentils)

Whole grains (oats, barley and brown rice)

Nuts

Eliminate red meat

Eliminate processed meat (ham, sausage, salami, etc).

the three diets

Despite finding the best diet for our health, researchers are aware that it is very difficult to change our eating style 100%.

That’s why they made a table with 3 subsistence allowance: the diet typical western (the one that almost all of us eat normally), the diet ideal and one halfway between the two, which they called “diet viable”.

And, although following this third diet it does not give all the benefits of the ideal, it does improve our health and increase years of life (6 years in women and 7 in men).

The diet typical Western diet is made up of the following amounts of food per day:

50 grams of whole grains

250 grams of vegetables

200 grams of fruit

0 grams of walnut

0 grams of legumes

50 grams of fish

50 grams of eggs

300 grams of dairy

150 grams of refined cereals

100 grams of red meat

50 grams of processed meat

75 grams of white meat

500 grams of sugars

25 grams of vegetable oil

The diet ideal would be this:

225 grams of whole grains

400 grams of vegetables

400 grams of fruit

25 grams of walnut

200 grams of legumes

200 grams of fish

25 grams of eggs

200 grams of dairy

50 grams of refined cereals

0 grams of red meat

0 grams of processed meat

50 grams of white meat

0 grams of sugars

25 grams of vegetable oil

Finally, the diet feasible would consist of:

137.5 grams of whole grains

325 grams of vegetables

300 grams of fruit

12.5 grams of walnut

100 grams of legumes

125 grams of fish

37.5 grams of eggs

250 grams of dairy

100 grams of refined cereals

50 grams of red meat

25 grams of processed meat

62.5 grams of white meat

250 grams of sugars

25 grams of vegetable oil

Eating healthy makes you healthy

The study’s conclusions indicate that modest but long-term improvements in diet and lifestyle often have important health benefits.

Therefore, changing our eating style can be important to have more longevity and a better quality of life in adulthood.

And, although it is not entirely clear why the diet can improve life expectancy, it is possible that one of the reasons is that the diet ideal includes many foods rich in antioxidants.

Several recent investigations in human cells suggest that antioxidants may slow cell damage, one of the causes of aging.

So, now you know, eat healthy so that you are healthy today and in your old age.