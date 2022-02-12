Sarai Rodríguez from La Rioja wins the Goya for ‘The Laws of the Border’

SHARE TWEET WHATSAPP E-mail

Sarai Rodríguez from La Rioja has put the La Rioja stamp on the 36th edition of the Goya Awards, raising a statuette for the makeup and hairdressing of ‘The Laws of the Border’.

This year was the first time that the make-up artist from Calagurri was nominated, sharing a team with Benjamín Pérez and Nacho Díaz. Before her, in 2019, she was nominated for a Berlanga from the Valencian Audiovisual for her work in ‘La forastera’, although the award finally went to ‘Dolor y Gloria’, by Pedro Almodóvar.

Therefore, for Rodríguez it has been to arrive and kiss the saint with his skill in bringing to the screen the ‘kinky’ aesthetics of Catalonia in the late 1970s. ‘The laws of the border’ recounts how Ignacio, a young victim of juvenile harassment, matures by joining a group of friends who move in the criminal field of Girona. The young man discovers concepts such as loyalty, love and class difference in a continuous parade on the border between good and evil.

Although she was born 41 years ago in La Rioja and has never abandoned her roots, Sarai Rodríguez’s professional career began when she was 18, when she began her makeup studies in Zaragoza. Two years later she moved to Barcelona and it was there that she came into contact with the audiovisual industry.

Instead, it has been in Valencia (currently residing in Puerto de Sagunto) where she took flight as one of the best make-up artists in Spain and some of the best productions in the country (such as ‘The paper house’ or ‘The witches of Zugarramurdi’ ) have wanted their brushes to improve the result on the screen.

He has also contributed his talent to international co-productions, participating in the makeup of titles such as ‘Tomorrowland’ (starring George Clooney), ‘Exodus’ (with Christian Bale), ‘Asterix at the Olympic Games’ (with Gerard Depardieu) or ‘Didi’ (with Elsa Pataky). A work now recognized with the most precious statuette of Spanish cinema: a Goya Award.