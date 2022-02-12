Sarah Thomas who debuted in 2015 will be in the Super Bowl

United States.- Again in the NFL the barriers will be broken and it will happen in the next Super Bowl LV on February 7 of the recent year. And it is that sarah thomaswho debuted in American football as official in 2015, you will get your first chance to be part of the arbitration squad in a Super Bowl.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 19, the NFL itself announced that the 47-year-old judge will be part of the group of Carl Chefswho will participate as the main referee of the grid, directing his seven officials who will monopolize the field of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

The official has participated in only four playoff games in her six years in the National Football League, so Troy Vincent, executive vice president of NFL operations, shared a statement about the virtue that the honor bestows on Sarah Thomas for be selected.

“Her work throughout the season has earned her the honor of officiating the most important game on the world’s largest stage. Sarah Thomas has once again made history as the first woman on the umpiring corps at the Super Bowl, congratulations to her on this well-deserved honor,” said Troy Vincent.

On the other hand, the NFL’s own Twitter account said: “Sarah Thomas will make history next Sunday, February 7.” Meanwhile, Carl Cheffers will host his second Super Bowl on his 21st anniversary as an NFL official.

The rest of the crew that will impose order in the next Super Bowl will be:

Fred Bryan (Referee)

Rusty Baynes (lines judge)

James Coleman (Field Judge)

Eugene Hall (Side Judge)

Dino Paganelli (Assistant Judge)

Mike Wimmer (Replay Officer)