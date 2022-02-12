Sandro Paris has discounted the iconic polka dot dress that will remind you of Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman is one of the films that has marked more than a generation, Sandro Paris has created a polka dot dress that will remind us of the essence of that film. We saw the transformation of the protagonist throughout the scenes with which she awakened the most glamorous side of her. This modern Cinderella would have no problem stopping by a store belonging to the brand of the most fashionable influencers, Sandro Paris, to buy a dress worthy of a Pretty Woman. Luxury, style and a lot of glamor can be ours for much less.

This Sandro Paris dress will remind you of Pretty Woman

The style of a high society woman is bought in the best stores, Sandro Paris wanted to pay tribute to a film that showed that what is important is inside. Pretty Woman is the love story between two people from very different worlds, a modern tale that has a lot to do with fashion.

The external and internal change of the protagonist has led us to look in the Sandro Paris sales for a dress that Julia Roberts would wear if we were to update this film from the 90s to this 2022. It is the style of a lady, of a self-confident woman, of luxury and glamor that garments of this type make us stand out.

Polka dots are an iconic print. In this dress we forgot the brown and focused on a nice sky blue. The maximum expression of elegance made printed with a satin touch that would surely fit wonderfully in this film. It is a good background that gives off the timeless point that we are looking for when investing in a garment like this.

It is a short dress. The Pretty Woman of 2022 would not wear such a long dress, we shorten the skirt, but we finish it off with a ruffle that brings more movement to the whole. Sandro Paris has created this wonderful dress that will surely make you the star of any event.

The built-in necklace is an extra. It is a jewel type dress that stands out. With him we do not need to wear anything more than simple earrings. Jewelry is one of the elements that makes Julia Roberts a Pretty Woman, with which Sandro Paris has not hesitated to incorporate them.

This dress is on sale it cost 265 euros, but now it can be ours for only 159. A price we cannot give up. With this dress you will be the best dressed at any event or on a day at the office, it is a good wardrobe item.