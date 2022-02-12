Salma Hayek inspired a Kardashian to accept and LOVE her curves

The Mexican, Salma Hayek has been an inspiration for many people, but you will hardly believe that the Hollywood star has been the muse of the reality star, Kim Kardashian. During an interview for the newspaper “LA Weekly”, the most famous of the Kardashian Clan He admitted that he felt admiration for the renowned actress.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most internationally recognized socialites, she currently has more than 285 million followers on Instagram, she is the founder of an entire clothing and makeup empire. Throughout her career, the businesswoman not only inspires other women, but she has also been on the other side of the equation. In her youth, Kim found in Salma Hayek to the perfect muse to feel comfortable with her body and her curves.

In her most recent interview for the newspaper “LA Weekly”, Kim Kardashian explained that when he was young he didn’t really have any role models in the entertainment industry with which she felt represented because most of the famous ones had a similar physiognomy: they were thin, blonde, tall and white-skinned. A beauty that stood out against Kim’s light brown complexion, dark hair, and curvaceous figure:

“Growing up, I didn’t see a lot of women that I felt were like me or that I felt like I could connect with, until I saw Salma Hayek. For me it was like, ‘wow, okay, we’re not the same nationality, but She represents me and I understand her.”

But everything changed for Kim when Salma Hayek ventured into the American entertainment industry and showed how wonderful and beautiful curves can be too. Since her debut on the red carpets of Hollywood, the Mexican dazzled with her curvaceous figure in multiple fitted dresses.

According to the businesswoman, the impact that Salma had in his life was such that he became his inspiration for the style she wore to her graduation:

“My reference for graduation was Salma Hayek. I went to the MAC counter and brought pictures of her. It was like I finally had someone to look up to.”

In this interview, the socialite also accepted that Jennifer López was another celebrity who helped her feel comfortable and confident with her body and curves:

“I had never seen anyone with my body type in magazines, so seeing people like Jennifer Lopez and Salma really inspired me and made me feel more comfortable and confident.”











© Provided by Chic Magazine

Photo: Hello



