Safety pin! Adamari López revived her different characters in an emotional video

PUERTO RICO – Adamari Lopez She is one of the most beloved artists on international television. Throughout her impeccable career as a professional, the Puerto Rican has managed to connect very well with her audience. She is charismatic, witty, responsible and attentive, as well as talented. She is also among the most followed on social media.

In several countries such as Mexico, the Puerto Rican is recognized for her unforgettable role as a villain in the telenovela “Amigas y rivales”. And it is that before consecrating herself as an excellent presenter, the ex of Tony Coast She worked in the world of acting, where she started from a very young age, specifically when she was six years old.

On one occasion, Adamari Lopez was part of the Tapia Theater, located in his native country, Puerto Rico. After participating in several of her works, she captivated several Mexican producers who motivated her to audition for other soap operas. So as to remember a time that brought her many pleasant moments, the artist shared a video in which she collected a large part of her characters.

“My name is Adamari, but they call me María Elena, Mónica, Carmen, Ofelia, Karina, Lucrecia, Ingrid, Rita”, you can read in the clip, alluding to the different characters she has played during her long career as an actress. “By what name did they know me?”, pointed out the driver in the description of the publication.

Among the shares of Adamari Lopez is “Woman, real life cases” and “Wood Woman”. After recovering from cancer, the beloved host participated in the telenovela “Under the reins of love” and, later, “Alma de Hierro”. Her career has been very extensive. Her audience has supported her from the beginning until today.