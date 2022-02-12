Russia sentences teens for plotting to blow up federal building in Minecraft

Three russian teens have been sentenced by a court in the country after the authorities found in their mobile phones a plan to blow up a recreation of a federal building in the game of construction and survival Minecraftand videos of the three 14 year olds making fireworks and allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails against a wall, which the judges have interpreted as plans to actually blow up a building.

The newspaper The Moscow Times reports that Kikita Uvarov, Denis Mikhailenko and Bogdan Adreyev were detained in Kansk, Siberia, in June 2020 for hanging leaflets in an office of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) with slogans like “the FSB is the main terrorist” and in support of Azat Miftakhov, an anarchist who was sentenced to six years in prison.

The Federal Security Service I investigated the phones of the teenagers after the arrest. In them they discovered videos in which they made pyrotechnic devices and threw what the authorities identify as Molotov cocktails against a wall. In addition, they found conversations between the teenagers where they talked about breaking out the FSB building they had built in Minecraft.

Sentenced for “training in order to carry out terrorist activities”

A court in the Eastern Military District found this Thursday, February 10, the accused guilty of “training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities”. Uvarov has been sentenced to five years in a penal colony. Mikhailenko and Andreyev have been sentenced to three and four years respectively with a suspended sentence.

Uvarov said in court: “I wanted to learn something new. I liked learn a little about physics, chemistry, biology and about various famous scientists; also watch scientific and educational programs.”I am not a terrorist, I am not guilty. I would just like to finish my studies, get an education and go somewhere far from here, somewhere where I won’t irritate anyone in the special services.”