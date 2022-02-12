Russia conducts naval maneuvers to “defend” Crimean coast | Europe | D.W.

Russia began this Saturday (02.12.2022) new naval maneuvers in the Black Sea and denounced the “hysteria” of the United States, whose authorities said they feared an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

“More than 30 ships of the Black Sea Fleet set sail from Sevastopol and Novorossiisk, following the exercise plan,” the Defense Ministry said.

“The purpose of these maneuvers is to defend the sea coast of the Crimean peninsula, the bases of the Black Sea fleet forces, as well as points of economic interest in the country against possible military threats,” it added. Crimea was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced statements by US authorities warning that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent.

“The hysteria of the White House is more revealing than ever. The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any cost. Provocations, misinformation and threats are the favorite method to solve their own problems,” said the spokeswoman through the application. of Telegram messages.

For his part, the Russian ambassador to the United States considered Washington’s statements to be “alarmist” and denounced a lack of evidence, while reiterating that Russia “was not going to attack anyone.”

For weeks, Russia has deployed tens of thousands of troops along the border with Ukraine, heightening fears of attack. Russia has denied that it has these intentions, but it has demanded guarantees for its own security, for example that Ukraine is not admitted to NATO.

afp/reuters/efe/rr