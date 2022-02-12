Romantic vacation! Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were seen in Costa Rica

U.S. – Gisele Bundchen and her husband, Tom Brady were seen vacationing on the beaches of Costa Rica. It seems that the athlete is already enjoying his retirement with the model and they decided to celebrate it with a trip as a couple. Without a doubt, beautiful beaches can relax you after a long run.

Seeing the images of the renowned couple, many thought about how relaxed Brady looks not having to occupy his mind in the Superbowl. It’s that he is now free of that kind of responsibilities and can give him more time to walk with his wife on the beaches. In addition to doing various vacation activities while they are in the beautiful Caribbean nation.

For the occasion, Gisele Bundchen She wore a fairly loose black dress along with low sandals of the same tone. As for Brady, she wore a basic white shirt and black shorts. They were both very relaxed enjoying a few days alone away from all the noise that Tom’s final retirement from the American Football league meant.

The model at that time dedicated a heartfelt message to her where she let her know how proud she was of all her achievements and her dedication. It is that for her it was an example of her seeing him fight for what he wanted to achieve, for which the model felt that her husband deserved a break. Now both can dedicate themselves to spending their days enjoying their children and their activities.

It seems that Gisele Bundchen and her husband have many plans for the future, among which is a move to Miami. Precisely in Indian Creek Island, where many wealthy people usually live. The house that the couple is putting together will be friendly to the environment, since the model is passionate about the subject.