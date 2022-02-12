Rihanna touches fans by showing her belly in striking outfit

Undoubtedly one of the most emotional news in the world of music is the announcement of the pregnancy of Rihanna, fruit of her relationship with rapper and producer A$AP Rocky and that since it was revealed, at the end of January, the entertainment world has been very attentive, which goes crazy every time the singer and businesswoman reveals more details of her sweet wait.

And again Rihanna touched her millions of followers on social networks by publishing a reel with five photos, where she shows her huge belly again, which is left in the open air, while she wears a striking outfit.

The photographs, which apparently were taken in a parking lot, you can see the artist, born in Barbados, walking wearing a cap with camouflage tones, a small brown blouse with a wide neckline and with an opening that reveals her tummya jean and animal print coat, jean pants and heels, also animal print.

The images are a sequence of the steps that Rihanna makes from when she gets out of her vehicle, until she moves a little further and reveals details of her eye-catching outfit including an expensive blue bag and white of the Dior brand.

Of course, many of the more than 120 million followers that the artist has on her official Instagram account took advantage of the comments box, not only to highlight her outfit, but also to show her how beautiful and tender she looks with her baby bump. pregnant.

