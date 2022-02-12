Rihanna says that pregnancy is a challenge to stay fashionable

In just over two weeks, Rihanna has earned the title of being the most stylish pregnant woman to wear, who regardless of the size of her belly, she always looks great and very on trend. But nevertheless, The 33-year-old singer has admitted that being pregnant has impacted her everyday fashion.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky are expecting their first baby, and exclusively for People magazine, has talked about the good and the bad that has embraced her in these weeks of pregnancy. However, she said that it is fun and a challenge to play during this wonderful stage of life you are in.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering my belly,” added the “We Found Love” singer. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” For years, Rihanna has positioned herself as a global fashion icon. Each of her looks go viral immediately.

Rihanna also explained that fashion helps her feel more confident these days.. “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a face and a bit of lipstick, you transform.”

The originally from Barbados He also explained that if there are days of tiredness and where you don’t want to get out of bed, clothes can also help you get ahead: “You put on some clothes and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I heard that for a long time , but it’s true. It can really lift you off the couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”

At the end of last month, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 33, They were photographed in New York City, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink Chanel jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her belly adorned with a gold cross with colored jewels.

In one of the tender photos, which were taken in Harlem, where he grew up A$AP Rocky, the rapper kisses the mom-to-be on the forehead as they enjoy a snowy walk outside. It is said that the temperatures that day were very low, and even so, the makeup businesswoman decided to show her belly without limitations.

Shortly after the photos, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is “excited to be a mom” and “couldn’t be happier. Having a baby is something she never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She loves all the changes to her body during pregnancy and she has always celebrated pregnant women on her runway for Fenty.”

Rihanna gave this interview at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event, where experts were able to see the newest product launches from Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, including the Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick and best-sellers like Fenty Eau de Parfum and Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum.