Rihanna once revealed how she calms her nerves before acting

Despite how long some performers have been in the business, stage fright is a real thing. And Rihanna is no exception. The singer once revealed that she takes a photo of herself before her live performances to calm down. Now that she’s pregnant, of course, chances are she won’t indulge.

Rihanna once said that she drinks alcohol before a performance to get excited.

The “Rude Boy” singer has made several songs that mention her love of libations. Some of her hits that include her alcohol include “Pour It Up”, “birthday cake”, “cheers” and “bbhm”. On “BBHM,” she sings, “Louis 13 and it’s all on me/N—a you just bought a drink/Kamikaze if you think you’re gonna take me down.”

What some may not know is that Rihanna would actually treat herself before a performance to calm her nerves. The little-known fact was reported by The Richest in 15 Secrets About The Superstar. The report also notes that she is not the only artist to take a shot of her favorite liquor before a performance. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is also known for doing it and even drinking on stage.

Rihanna once told More Magazine that she has one drink she can’t live without that she prefers over anything else. “I like a Jameson ginger cocktail,” she said. “Usually it’s what I drink when I’m eating. Actually, if I’m at a party I like cocktails. But there’s fabulous music in the club, I’m back to liquor! She also likes a rum punch that she makes, as well as a vodka cocktail.

The singer is also in favor of the legalization of marijuana

Alcohol isn’t the only substance Rihanna enjoys. She is a huge fan of marijuana, although depending on who you ask, marijuana is not considered a drug. Rihanna considers it a natural herb and she wants it to be legalized.

Like other advocates, he feels marijuana can relieve stress and help with medical ailments. She is known for her millions of Instagram followers for posting pictures of her smoking and often uses the hashtag: “#legalizeit”. She will never miss a 4/20 celebration.

Rihanna has shared dozens of photos on her social networks enjoying marijuana. She is famous for smoking around the neck of a security guard at a Coachella concert. The “Diamond” singer has smoked in music videos, been caught smoking on set, and is unapologetic about it.

She is considered a pioneer in fashion and even in her personal style.

In addition to her love of alcohol and marijuana, she has also become iconic for her fashion and personal style. Ella Savage x Fenty’s lingerie line is inclusive of men and women. She is constantly on the “best dressed” list and is innovative in her choices.

But one thing that helps her stand out is her love of tattoos. She is over 20 and counting. “I like to hang out at tattoo shops,” she once said. “I am so intrigued by tattoos. It’s a whole culture, and I study it. Sometimes I go with friends or alone. I feel rushed, but I don’t care. I don’t take security.

Some of her notable tattoos include tribal prints, stars on her back, an Egyptian goddess on her chest, henna patterns, and a scorpion sign. She also has a matching tattoo with her best friend.

