Rihanna once revealed how she calms her nerves before acting

Despite how long some performers have been in the business, stage fright is a real thing. And Rihanna is no exception. The singer once revealed that she takes a photo of herself before her live performances to calm down. Now that she’s pregnant, of course, chances are she won’t indulge.

Rihanna once said that she drinks alcohol before a performance to get excited.

The “Rude Boy” singer has made several songs that mention her love of libations. Some of her hits that include her alcohol include “Pour It Up”, “birthday cake”, “cheers” and “bbhm”. On “BBHM,” she sings, “Louis 13 and it’s all on me/N—a you just bought a drink/Kamikaze if you think you’re gonna take me down.”

