Rihanna dazzles again with her pregnancy at a Fenty party

Before we start this, let’s just make one thing clear: This woman gives us LIFE. Rihanna has dazzled with her pregnancy, wearing stunning styles, and this weekend has been no exception.

We know that since she started in the music industry, Riri has revolutionized the world with her style, and that goes hand in hand with her business. This time, she blew us away with her new red carpet look.

Rihanna with her pregnancy, it only shines brighter

This Friday night a big event was held in Los Angeles, California to promote Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skins -two brands owned by him. His appearance was the most anticipated among the attendees… And when he did we were OMG!







On this occasion, Rihanna wore two pieces of sequins The top was a piece with a halter neck, back in the air and some ribbons that semi-covered her chest and belly. In addition, her chest area was covered with a ‘bandeau’ that went with the green of the sequins. gorgeous!

Meanwhile, the pants he wore were a matching piece: also formed by strips of sequins, but in this case, silver that finally turned into a fuchsia tone.

Undoubtedly, our dear Riri is claiming with all the maternal looks, something that we had already seen days ago when she shared other photos with a rocker look.

Photos with A$AP Rocky

The singer did not walk the red carpet alone, but was accompanied by her current boyfriend who, by the way, is coming to Lollapalooza Chile 2022!

As they have been seen in recent times, they posed as tender and affectionate. They have become the favorite couple of many and without a doubt you can see the happiness of this new adventure.