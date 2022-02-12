Rihanna boasts of pregnancy with a green sequined top

Since he took his first steps in the music industry, Rihanna has dared to break the rules. Much of her success lies in her character and now that she’s dedicated to breaking stereotypes through her Fenty brand, she continues to wow us on red carpets.

Just yesterday, I was holding a big event in Los Angeles to promote Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skins. Her appearance was logically the most anticipated, especially due to the announcement of her recent pregnancy. When she arrived, she did not disappoint. Rihanna left everyone speechless with a spectacular sequined look.

This styling of Rihanna It was made up of two pieces of sequins. The top was a piece with a ‘halter’ neck, the back in the air and some ribbons that semi-covered the chest and belly. The chest area was covered with a ‘bandeau’ top matching the green sequins, but the belly area was exposed, showing off her pregnant belly in this way. Because yes, you can show a woman’s body on a red carpet when she is pregnant. She doesn’t stop showing it to us almost daily.

Getty Images

The pants he wore were a matching piece. It was also made up of strips of sequins, but in this case they were silver. A true marvel. One more time, Rihanna has broken with established norms and it has become the best example that women can wear whatever we want regardless of the body we have.

Getty Images

For her pose on the red carpet, Rihanna wanted to be accompanied by her current boyfriend, rapper Asap Rocky. Together they dedicated some of the most tender and affectionate poses to us, making it clear that they are very much in love. They are definitely our new favorite couple.

Getty Images

Getty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io