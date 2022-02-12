Ridley Scott to Produce ‘Blade Runner 2099’ Series for Amazon

The new project that is under development for Amazon Studios is the continuation of the sequel to the universe of bladerunnera movie directed by Ridley Scott based on the novel by Philip K. Dick Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?which hit theaters in 1982 and in 2017 returned from the hand of Denis Villenueve with blade runner 2049.

Although there are no details about the plot, the cast or the release date yet, dead line assured that blade runner 2099 will be a live-action series that will feature Ridley Scott himself taking over as executive producer while Silka Luisa, in charge of Shining Girls of Apple TV +, will accompany you and also write.

If the company gives you the green light, blade runner 2099 It will become the franchise’s first of its kind. Amazon is working select staff to move forward with creating scripts while discussing potential production dates. Scott has not been ruled out to get behind the cameras in the direction, at least for some chapter.

The franchise is based on a dystopian world set in 2019 where synthetic humans known as replicants are bio-engineered by the powerful Tyrell Corporation to work in space colonies. When a fugitive group of advanced replicants escape back to Earth, a cop agrees to hunt them down. In its sequel, starring Ryan Goslinga replicant runner discovers a secret that threatens to destabilize society.

Although the title confirms that this installment will take place 50 years after the movie’s sequel There is no indication that any actor from the previous cast such as Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, Edward James Olmos or Jared Leto may return. Last year it premiered Blade Runner: Black Lotusan anime series for Adult Swim and Crunchyroll set in 2032 that features the voice of Jessica Henwick.