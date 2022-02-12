Result HERE of the last draw and winning numbers Friday, February 11, 2022

LIVE | All the results and winning numbers of the Risaralda Lottery can now be seen ONLINE in this note, along with the broadcast of Draw No. 2730. Find out in minutes all the details, winners, prizes and tickets.

RESULTS | The winning number of TODAY's Risaralda Lottery was: 2563 series 160.

The winning numbers of Risaralda Lottery will be known from 23.00 Colombian hours.

Both the transmission of the Christmas Draw and the RESULT can be followed LIVE and ONLINE on the official Facebook of the Risaralda Lottery.

As for the prizes, it is not a Lottery with such a juicy plan. However, the jackpot reaches a gross value of 1,400 million pesos. Then come the minor prizes for those users who have matched several numbers, although not all of them.

Like all Colombian Lotteries, to participate it is an exclusive condition to have age of majority (+18 years). People who are under that age or reside abroad will not be able to bet.

What were the results and winning numbers of the Risaralda Lottery TODAY?

The winning number of TODAY's Risaralda Lottery was: 2563 series 160.

The Risaralda Lottery draw will take place at 11:00 p.m. Colombian time. Both the transmission of the Christmas Draw and the result can be followed LIVE and ONLINE in the Official Facebook of the Risaralda Lottery.

List of prizes for the winner of the Risaralda Lottery in Colombia

The jackpot reaches a gross value of 1,400 million pesos. Then come the minor prizes for those users who have matched several numbers, although not all of them.

How, where and when can I watch the Risaralda Lottery broadcast LIVE AND ONLINE?

The draw takes place every Friday from 11:00 p.m. Colombian time. The result can be seen LIVE and ONLINE via streaming in the Official Facebook of the Risaralda lottery.