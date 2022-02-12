Real Spain announced the dismissal of the Mexican strategist

Royal Sports Club Spain announced this Friday the dismissal of the Mexican technical director Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez after the loss to the marathon.

Set Honduran and the Mexican strategist reached an agreement for the rescission of the contract.

“We thank Professor Raúl Gutiérrez and his coaching staff for the commitment and work done with Real España.

“The board of directors of Real Club Deportivo España informs the general public and the media that we have reached a contract termination agreement with Professor Raúl Gutiérrez and his coaching staff,” the statement read.

After the news was officially announced, minutes later, ‘Foal‘ left a message on his social networks in response to a comment of support.

“When you play a Semifinal, a Final and lose it, the next tournament implies more work and commitment for having been so close… Very few can handle that responsibility and the circumstances did not help us,” he mentioned on his Twitter account.

The dismissal of Raul Gutierrez it arose after last night Royal Sports Club Spain lose the Classic 2-0 against Marathon.

With the Honduran team they are already four teams that the Mexican has directed, being the Mexican team Sub-17 where he stood out the most, as he achieved the world Championship in that category.

