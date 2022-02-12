Puebla vs. Atlas; Where to see the match? Here we tell you

This Friday starts Day 5 of Liga MX where the “Franja” of the Puebla and current Mexican soccer champion, Atlas the leadership of the general classification is played.

Both teams will seek to keep the three points on the field of the Cuauhtémoc stadium, a meeting that will take place at 9:00 p.m.

FOR-YOU-REA-ZOS!!! 🧤 There is not much to say about these amazing goalkeepers, they always have impressive performances 🔝. Today we will see you on the Cuauhtémoc court! 🤩 Who is your favorite? 🔁 @as_silva12

❤️ @Kmilovargas12 #LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #CreatingOpportunities pic.twitter.com/a7ZOcM3vmd – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 11, 2022

The set of Nicholas Larcamon They will receive the visit of the “Rojinegros”, a team that seeks to stay with the leadership at all costs and take away the undefeated team from Puebla.

The team led by Diego Coca They took advantage of their stay in Torreón, after beating Santos Laguna by a score of 2-1, a result that helped the Tapatios to take the top of the general table by goal difference.

Well, both Cruz Azul, Puebla and Atlas total 10 units, but the goal difference allows the “Franja” to be placed in first place, followed by the “Machine”, the third place is for the current Mexican soccer champion.

For its part, the Angelopolis squad arrive after beating the Gallos del Querétaro at home, where the goals of Lucas Maia and Juan Pablo Segovia gave the three units to the poblanos.

Read also: Reynoso has not submitted his resignation to me: Jaime Ordiales

Where to see the match?

The “Franja” del Puebla will receive the “Rojinegros” del Atlas, a meeting that will take place at 9:00 p.m., central Mexico time, on the field of Cuauhtemoc StadiumI find that you can see it through the signal of ESPN and Azteca 7.

📅 When is it played? Friday February 11

⏰ What time is it played? 9:00 p.m.

🏟 Where is it played? Cuauhtemoc Stadium

📺 Who transmits it? ESPN and Azteca 7