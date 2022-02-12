Puebla vs Atlas: Goals, summary and goals

The Puebla continues to dominate MX League. At the last minute he rescued the 1-1 tie against Atlas and remains the leader of the competition.

The Strip failed to dent the crown of the foxes; however, they managed to stay on top thanks to their unwavering spirit and a last-gasp goal from William Martinez.

This was one of the duels that aroused the most interest in Mexican soccer fans, because the leader of the competition and the current champion were facing each other and they have two of the best coaches in the League.

those of Larcamon they came first in the table with 10 units, while those from Coca they came in third place with the same number of points, so after the tie the sweet potato growers maintain their dominance.

Despite this, it seemed that the two teams would disappoint and end with a bland goalless draw, as in the first half, there were few emotions.

It was not until the complement that the intensity of both came to the fore and in minute 48 the locals managed to move the nets with a goal from Israel Kingsbut it was annulled after being reviewed with the VAR for a previous foul on an athlete player.

At minute 58, the referee Victor Caceres scored a penalty for the visitors. The ‘killer’ of the Rojinegros, Julius Furch was in charge of kicking from the 11 steps, but Anthony Silva managed to save the shot.

The spirit of the Guadalajarans did not decline due to this action and at 84 of the game, Julian Quinones He took the ball and went with it to the Puebla area to shoot Silva and make the goal that gave me the advantage and the partial victory for his team.

It seemed that the Puebla he said goodbye to the leadership and his undefeated streak, but already in the aggregate, William Martinez He finished off inside the area and sent it to save. Goal with which he returned the joy to the blue and white fans who gathered at the Cuauhtémoc to see his team as the Super Leader of Mexican soccer.

