Primary Care Specialties You Should Consider Studying

It’s easy to see why an aspiring doctor would be interested in primary care specialties: there are a variety of cases and illnesses. Something new every day and the opportunity to develop long-term relationships with your patients over the years.

This extreme demand for primary care specialties makes pursuing a career in primary care a promising decision. But the decision does not end there. You should also choose which area of ​​the field you would like to focus on.

Therefore, here are 5 primary care specialties that every applicant should consider.

1. FAMILY MEDICINE

Family medicine doctors work with both children and adult patients. They typically work in an outpatient setting, diagnosing and treating a variety of illnesses. They also perform physical exams, health screenings, and provide general preventive care. Family physicians receive extensive training to treat most conditions and provide comprehensive health care to everyone, regardless of age.

In an effort to promote continuity of care in doctor-patient relationships, family medicine emerged in the 1960s as a response to the increasing fragmentation of the medical field through specialization. While other specialists work with a particular age group, disease or organ.

Family medicine cares for the entire family unit, from young children to older adults, along with a wide range of conditions.

2. INTERNAL MEDICINE

Internal medicine is another specialty within family primary care. Internal medicine doctors, also called internists, work with adult patients for many common illnesses, such as diabetes, obesity, or high blood pressure. They also provide health screenings and general preventive medicine. Some work in hospitals, while others work in clinics or doctors’ offices.

The roots of internal medicine go back beyond family medicine and emerged in the late 19th century as medicine became increasingly scientific. Science-backed approaches have been applied to the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of common adult illnesses.

Today, from common ailments to serious chronic diseases and rare and complicated conditions.

3. PEDIATRICS

Pediatricians are primary care physicians trained to diagnose and treat infants, children, and adolescents. They specialize in providing care for common illnesses and injuries to younger patients. They also handle immunizations, physicals, and general preventative medicine. When caring for younger patients, pediatricians advise parents on their children’s growth and development.

Some pediatricians start their own private practice, while others work in a clinic or hospital. The demand for pediatricians continues to grow along with population growth.

4. OBSTETRICS/GYNECOLOGY

Not everyone considers obstetrics and gynecology to be a primary care specialty. But despite the debate in the medical field, obstetricians and gynecologists play a critical role in addressing the health care needs of the female population.

Gynecologists are physicians who diagnose, treat, and care for the female reproductive organs of patients from adolescence to adulthood. Obstetricians are doctors who provide care before, during, and after pregnancy. They also monitor labor and delivery.

Obstetricians and gynecologists often see patients in their office. They may work in a private practice or in a clinic or hospital. Most OB/GYNs are general practitioners and provide preventive exams and other forms of primary care to their patients.

5. GERIATRICS

Geriatrics is another area of ​​medicine that is not always considered primary care, although it is needed more and more as the post-war population ages.

Geriatricians are specially trained to care for adults over 60 years of age. They diagnose and treat a variety of illnesses and injuries common among older adults, including fall-related injuries and memory problems. They also help with medication management, as older patients tend to have more prescriptions for chronic and acute conditions.

Working in geriatrics involves a greater focus on the well-being of the patient and maintaining their independent functioning. Geriatricians work in private practices, group practices, long-term care facilities, and hospitals.

