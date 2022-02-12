Pete Davidson moved Kim Kardashian’s candle to the frame before an interview

Pete Davidson won the boyfriend of the year award thanks to the candle he has from his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

the star of Saturday night Live was recently exposed for intentionally moving her Kardashian candle in frame during a series of live television interviews. In an interview for PEOPLE (The TV Show!)Davidson confirmed that the couple is in a relationship, after months of speculation.

In his chat with host Kay Adams, Davidson revealed that his life hasn’t really changed since rumors spread about his new relationship. “Most of my daily life consists of getting in cars and going to a set,” she said. “Or, if I’m free, I stay with my friends or chill with my girlfriend at home. So I don’t do much,” he added, referring to Kardashian.

Davidson spoke live from his bedroom in Staten Island, where the interviewer noticed a candle with Kardashian’s image behind it. Now, Tabitha Lipkin, who interviewed the 28-year-old comedian for NBCLX, revealed on TikTok that the placement of the candle might not have been so accidental.

“Pete Davidson moved Kim Kardashian’s candle before my interview with him!” Lipkin wrote in his video. At the beginning of the clip, Davidson apologizes for the mess and attributes it to her moving from Staten Island to Brooklyn, then walks over to his powder room. There, he moves the candle from the back of the dresser to the front and rotates it so it’s square. “If your man doesn’t have a candle with your face on it during interviews, does he really care about you?” was the caption Lipkin wrote for the TikTok video.

Fans found the TikTok amusing and joked in the comments that Davidson’s sneaky move was the work of Kim’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner. “The guy actually said ‘I’m going to get a text from Kris if I don’t do this,'” she @laurenccain commented. “’Wait this is part of my contract,’” she wrote @breefeatherston.

Others thought the accommodation was staged, as Davidson acted surprised in his subsequent interviews that the sail was square. “Then they ask him in the interview and he’s surprised he’s there,” he said @dinwiddie28. “Brother. So staged. I knew I had to do it,” he added @keelyincorporated.

After meeting, and kissing, on the set of Saturday night Live In October, the couple has been seen several times and they were even photographed together on vacation in the Bahamas. In a recent interview with fashionKim Kardashian, 41, opened up about the breakup of her marriage to rapper Kanye West. “For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said, adding, “I think in the last two years I decided that I would make myself happy, and that feels really good.”