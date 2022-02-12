Perianal erosive lichen represents a diagnostic challenge, according to a clinical case recorded on the Island

This is an uncommon variant recognized by painful erosions, ulcerations, and scarring.

Left: Histopathologic examination revealed acanthosis of the epidermis with mild compact hyperkeratosis, scattered keratinocyte dyskeratosis, and a dense band-like lymphohistiocytic infiltrate obliterating the dermal-epidermal junction (H&E, original magnification ×10). Right, A Civatte body (arrow) was observed (H&E, original magnification ×20)

Erosive lichen planus (LP) is a poorly understood variant that presents with painful erosions, ulcerations, and scarring. Although rare, a Puerto Rican clinical case establishes the need and awareness of taking it among the differential diagnoses when patients present with painful skin lesions, chronic ulcers, and other symptoms.

It was a 72-year-old woman who presented to the Dermatology area

Clinic for the evaluation of multiple pruritic and painful perianal lesions with about one year.

Within his medical history, he stood out for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, hypercholesterolemia and hypertension and among the medications was methotrexate, folic acid, among others.

Well-defined, angular erosions with irregular borders (arrows)

It was reported that their primary physician initially treated the lesions as hemorrhoids, and referred them to a gastroenterologist after they did not respond to treatment.

A colonoscopy was performed and it was negative, for which the woman was referred to specialists in dermatology.

Physical examination revealed 2 sharp, painful, sharp, angulated erosions with irregular violaceous edges involving the perianal skin.

While the histopathological examination, depending on the case, revealed acanthosis of the epidermis with slight compact hyperkeratosis, scattered keratinocytes, and a dense lymphohistiocytic infiltrate obliterating the junction

dermoepidermal, which led to a diagnosis of perianal erosive LP.

The patient was prescribed mometasone 0.1% ointment daily with

noticeable improvement after 2 months.

Perianal involvement of the LP is extremely rare, and at least 10 cases of this type have been found in the literature to date.

