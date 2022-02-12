Penélope Cruz, her films with Pedro Almodóvar, her story with Javier Bardem and her interview full of spoilers

Penelope Cruz could pick up his fourth Goya award this Saturday. the actress of 47 years choose the award for parallel mothershis seventh film with Pedro Almodovar.

His idyll with Manchego began in 1997 with tremulous meatwhere he also shared filming with Javier Bardem, her husband and father of her two children. The next film came two years later. It was Everything about my mother in 1999, and after that he shot Return (2006), Broken Embraces (2009) or the passing lovers (2013) and pain and glory (2019), in which she plays Salva’s mother, Almodóvar’s alter ego and the adult version of the protagonist.

After 25 years working together, the relationship between the actress and the filmmaker has grown so strong that they have become very good friends. With these two photos, accompanied by a nice message, Penelope Cruz thanked the director for her character in parallel motherswhich has been worth her first Oscar nomination for Best Leading Actress.

Penelope Cruz’s childhood

Penélope Cruz Sánchez was born on April 28, 1974 in Alcobendas (Madrid). His father, Eduardo Cruz, was a merchant from Extremadura. who worked at a car dealership and his mother, María de la Encarnación Sánchez, an Andalusian owner of a hairdressing salon. The couple had three children: the eldest is Penélope, whose name is inspired by a song by Joan Manuel Serrat; They are followed by Mónica Cruz, actress and dancer, and Eduardo Cruz, singer.

Precisely, in his mother’s hairdressing salon, his vocation began. Penélope Cruz was her first stage, told Luz Hernández, founder of her school and her regular client in a meeting with The country: “He was always dancing around doing his thing.” Amelia García Casado, who was his professor of artistic education and dramatization, adds other information: “Since I was four years old I already said I wanted to be an artist She was able to put together a story in a matter of minutes, she handed out the roles herself.”

In her mother’s hairdresser she also found her muses. “I pretended that I was doing my homework but in reality I was observing the women. Their behavior captivated me. That place was like a psychologist for them, they shared all their secrets,” he said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

His defining moment was when he was 15 when he saw the movie tie me up (1989) by Pedro Almodóvar, starring Victoria Abril, Loles León and Antonio Banderas. There decided to be an actress to get to work with the filmmaker from La Mancha.

The other films of Penelope Cruz

Penélope Cruz’s career did not begin with Pedro Almodóvar. Her first big movie was Ham Hamfrom Bigas Lunas, where he met Javier Bardem. She was a very young 18-year-old actress who promoted the film in an interview full of spoilers. “Like blowing up an argument in less than a minute!!!” she joked while sharing the video on Instagram.

During this time he has participated in more than 60 films, among which stand out belle epoqueby Fernando Trueba (1992); Open your eyesby Alejandro Amenabar (1997); The girl of your eyes; by Fernando Trueba (1998); Vicky Cristina Barcelonaby Woody Allen (2008) or Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, by Rob Marshall (2011). Allen’s film, her second film with the New Yorker (she also filmed To Rome with Love in 2012), earned her the first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The story of Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Today the name of Penélope Cruz is linked to that of Javier Bardem. They are one of the strongest couples in Spanish cinema.

It seems they have been together their whole lives. However, although they met in 1992 on the set of the Spanish film Ham Hamtheir relationship started much later.

The two actors met again 15 years later on the set of Vicky Cristina Barcelonaand there it seems that love arose.

Very jealous of their intimacy, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz did not publicly show their love until 2010 when Javier Bardem won the award for Best Actor for beautiful at the Cannes Film Festivaland dedicated a few words to the Madrid woman: “I share this joy with my friend, with my partner, with my love. Penelope, I owe you many things and I love you very much.”

That same year, the couple married in The Bahamas, in a private ceremony that took place at the home of actor Johnny Depp, who was their host.. In 2011, the couple’s first child, Leo, came into the world, and two years later Luna was born.

The marriage has coincided in eight films and this 2022 they live another very special coincidence. In addition to being nominated for the Goya for Best Actor and Best Actress, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz are up for an Oscar for Best Actor for Being The Ricardos and Best Actress for parallel mothers.

for this movie collected the Volpi Cup last September at the Venice Film Festival, an award that he did not hesitate to dedicate to his mother Encarna and his mother-in-law, the actress Pilar Bardem.

movies are Ham Ham (1992); Love seriously harms health (nineteen ninety six); Shimmering Meat (1997); No news from God (2001); Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008); The Counselor (2013); loving paul (2017) and Everybody knows (2018).

Leo and Luna, their two children

Leo and Luna, the children of Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, live unaware of their parents’ fame. On several occasions, the actress has publicly acknowledged that she has her priorities clear. “The most important mission of my life is the day to day as a mother, enjoy it and do it well… or try. That is the best school in life,” she said excitedly in an interview with RTVE.

Although the little ones do not appear on the screen, Penélope Cruz does not avoid talking about her children. In 2018 she recognized in an interview with PorterEdit that she cared a lot about the stories she told her little ones, then 7 and 4 years old. “Fairy tales matter a lot because these are the first stories you hear from your parents,” said the actress. “Because, When I read stories to my children at night, I always change the endings. Always always always. fuck them Cinderella already Sleeping Beauty! (…) There is a lot of machismo in these stories. They have an effect on the way children see the world. If you’re not careful, they start thinking, ‘Oh, then the men decide everything.

Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, Cruz affirms that she felt especially worried about Leo and Luna. “When you have children, most of your attention goes to them. You want to make sure it’s not a traumatic experience and that they know what’s going on so they can be held accountable. in terms of protecting themselves and others. I feel that all the children in the world have taught us adults a lesson in terms of responsibility, empathy and compassion, ”she said in Vogue Mexico.

Penelope Cruz’s boyfriends before Javier Bardem

Before Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz had well-known boyfriends who today are almost forgotten by the general public.

Penelope Cruz’s first official boyfriend was Nacho Canothe singer of the band Mecano, with whom he shot the video for The force of Destiny. Their story began in the late 1980s, and it was a relationship that was marked by ups and downs, although it ended, definitively and amicably, five years later.

In 1997 he began a relationship of a few months with the businessman and rider Gigi Sarasola and already in 2001, when he went to the United States, he appeared Tom Cruise on the set of Vanilla Sky. The actors lived an intense three-year love story, which ended, as they themselves commented, in a “friendly” way.

Later, in 2005, Cruz began shooting Sahara and coincided with the actor Matthew McConaughey, with whom he had another relationship. Two years later they shared a press release stating that they had decided to take time that was eternal.

Finally, in 2007, Woody Allen managed to reunite Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardemwhich since then have not been separated.

Penelope Cruz against gender violence

One of the highlights of Penelope’s career was when she received the third Donostia Award at the 67th edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival. In her speech, after making a tour of fulfilled dreams and thanks, the actress recalled the chilling figures of gender violence in Spain: 44 women murdered in 2019 and more than 1,000 since 2003. In addition, he asked that when a woman denounces, “they listen to her the first time and not when it is too late”.