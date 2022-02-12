Paty Chapoy responds to the departure of Álvaro Dávila with a monumental tweet

Paty Chapoy responded on Twitter about the departure of the former president of Cruz Azul.

show host, Pati Chapoy, has taken part in the issue of the departure of Álvaro Dávila as president of Club Cruz Azul, since he is her husband, And although the communicologist cannot give more details of the real reason why she left the presidency, she has answered through her Twitter account to some followers who question her and even troll them.

The user @DiamondRuelas posted the image of La Maquina and Chapoy in a tube, surrounded by the club’s logos and colors, in it he asks And now what do I do with this image, mother @ChapoyPati?, to which he replied “Keep it as a souvenir, greetings.

After having lowered that ball well, the host of the “Ventaneando” program continued to respond and even retweeted some sports journalists such as Perro Bermúdez himself who wrote:

“Incredible that for pure polish, leave @CruzAzul Álvaro Dávilaafter the good job you did with the hiring!!”

But without a doubt the tweet that caught the most attention was that of @AbiuCaleb, who made a special request to Chapoy:

“Hopefully one day you will say what happened to your husband, because the truth is that most of the fans do not believe anything of what is being said at the moment,” reads the tweet, which the show host responded with “Someday… greetings.”

Dávila and his sudden goodbye

The now ex-director of Cruz Azul, Álvaro Dávila, left office this Thursday and with him closed the glorious cycle that led to the long-awaited ninth, He also raised the trophy of champion of champions and currently the team at the shared top of the Clausura 2022 General Table, in addition to a restructured squad and a wide candidate for the title.