Paloma Petra in the fullness of the set

Before she got on a plane in Monterrey to travel to Berlin, I sent some questions to Paloma Petra, an actress I met for her amazing work on The Dove and the Wolfby Carlos Lenin, although now he wanted to know more about her, after seeing her dazzling performance in north over the voida film by Bengala and La Tuna Films that premieres today at the Berlinale.

An already legendary fact of the Mexican northeast: the defense to the death made by Don Alejo Garza of his ranch, is the anecdote around which the director Alejandra Márquez Abella carries out a relentless and educated essay on masculinity, in which she ends up unfolding as protagonist of this fictional story the character of Rosa, played virtuously by Petra.

After crossing the Atlantic and stepping on German soil, the Monterrey actress continued the conversation through WhatsApp voice notes.

How did you find out about the death of Don Alejo and what did you think on that occasion?

Don’t suck! The truth is that in Nuevo León we were experiencing a state of great fear and fragility. In the north we have models of very toxic masculinity, like the one that we are very good at, that we don’t get anything and we think we are very badasses and such, but when the drug violence broke out, well, if we entered into a collective vulnerability very badass. Very strong things were happening and we felt defenseless, and when I found out about Don Alejo, for me it was just this heroic story: “I would like to be like that, I would like to do that, I would like to be able to defend what is mine without fear.” It was something that woke me up a little from that passivity that I was feeling at that moment.

Could you share the preparation or the type of process you used to play Rosa?

The first time I spoke with Ale about the character, we agreed that you had to start from anger and anger. Rosa is an imputed woman for many reasons: because her house was not her house, because the so-called owners could come when they wanted to take over everything that she worked there, everything that she invested, cared for and procured… because there were a lot of violence happening that she had to endure and absorb just so that it didn’t reach the family, so she had to assume responsibilities imposed by social class.

Then, I really like something that I learned with “La Paloma y el Lobo”: to build through spaces, that is, what is it telling us? What atmospheres does it already have by nature and what are the ones we want to create? in this film? That’s why I asked the Production to take me to the scoutings to see the spaces where we were going to film.

Who is Rosa?

Rosa is an imputed girl, because she has been made invisible. She is angry because I think she knows, or intuits, that everything she seeks, builds, nurtures and wants, can be taken away from her, since it does not belong to her, and it makes her angry to know that nothing is hers. And in addition to all this, she has had to become a strong woman because of the machismo that we live in Mexico, although here we are in the northeast. That strength is not recognized and she is infantilized for being a woman, so she’s a bastard: do you want me to fight it out and take care of it and do this and this and be a strong woman, but then you don’t recognize that either? , do you make me invisible that pull that I’m also doing, dude? Fuck your mother!

Does it mean something special to you to play a norteño character?

As an actress and filmmaker, the decentralization of cinema is very important to me. The cinema nourishes our culture and for many years we have had a centralized cinema that speaks from the experience of Mexico City -which is not ours, the northern one-, which is very different, and so it seems very beautiful to me that we can open the cinema so that it reflects other types of Mexicans that exist.

For me it is a goal to be able to give life, either as an actress or producer, to these characters, to these stories that have not been told from here where we are from, because we are part of Mexico and we have things to tell and a lot to heal. , since cinema also ends up being a healing tool.

What position do you have against an idiosyncrasy like that of the northeast, whose peculiar masculinity is addressed in the film?

I’m a feminist and Ale too, I mean, I don’t know what it really means to be a feminist, but well, that’s another conversation… I think it’s valuable and beautiful that we can question male hegemony, that is, the hegemonic vision of what is masculinity and femininity in the north. There is a song by Intocable that for me is just the portrait of that masculinity. It’s called “I’m not strong”, in which one part says: “And the truth is that I’m not as strong as I thought…”. For me that is my dad, my brother, my partner, my father-in-law, my friends, it is absolutely all the men I know, who have to wear this mask of having to show virility or hide their fears and feelings. I think that song exposes him well and says: ‘dude, don’t suck, I’m not as strong as I thought.’ It is very beautiful when a man can realize that and accept it, and in this film, Don Reynaldo goes through such a process.

When did you decide to be an actress?

I always knew that I wanted to be an actress since I was a child. The typical story that every Christmas or meeting I put my friends and cousins ​​to do works, to present them with the family. We were also lucky that my dad loved the movies, so we watched a lot of movies at home. My dad had a record store in Monterrey called Saharis and when Napster arrived and all the cybernetic piracy of music, it occurred to him to include movies, so there was a section called art cinema and I was a teen, well I liked it. I lived just renting movies from that section, knowing absolutely nothing.

I went first for a typical selection: actors, then I rented accessible filmography, such as that of Gael García and I started to see everything about García and thus came to discover other types of films and began to understand that each director had own voice and explored the world in their own way. I came to Lars Von Trier, obviously because of Nicole Kidman, since my dad also loved her. He said that if I wanted to be an actress I had to study Nicole Kidman.

Other times I just stood in front of the art film section and chose covers that caught my attention and it turned out to be Berman’s Seventh Seal… classics like that, but I was thirteen and didn’t know anything, although my dad taught me I drove motherfucker, which I really appreciate.

How has the journey been so far?

Not easy, especially for me who has a specific medium profile and a strong personality, plus I’m from Monterrey and I don’t live in Mexico City, but the truth is I’m grateful and happy with the few experiences I’ve been able to have, because it is what I have always wanted to do in my life and the times that I have had the privilege of doing it I have been happy. It is on set when I feel fullest as a human being.

Diego Enrique Osorno