Oscar 2022: The nominated films that you can see on Amazon Prime Video

The Oscar winner in 2003, Nicole Kidmanhas earned her fifth nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. With Javier Bardemwho plays Dezi Arnaz and who is also nominated in the Best Actor category, recreate the mythical couple that fell in love with the United States with the television program I Love Lucy, in behind the scenes that unmasks the couple. To the two previous nominations is added that of J K Simmons for Best Supporting Actor, however, Being the Ricardos is not at all easy to win an award, competing against Kristen Stewart, Bendict Cumberbatch or Will Smith and Kodi Smit-McPhee; respectively.

No Time To Die (VOD)

No Time To Die received 3 Oscar nominations, including Best Original Song for Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Courtesy

Is there anything the O’Connell duo can’t do? As if it wasn’t enough that Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell They swept over and over again at each Grammy appearance, only to now carry over to the movie awards with their Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for the song of the same name on film. The most recent 007 movieis also nominated for better sound Y Better effects visuals, so it is shown as a safety pin of Amazon Prime Video if you are one of those who prefer action films, explosions and secret agents.

CODA

CODA is a new version of film French 2014: The Belier Family. Courtesy

Despite being a film to which Apple bought its distribution rights, to broadcast it through its streaming platform (Apple Tv +), in Latin America, the film starring Eugenio Derbezcan also be seen in Amazon Prime Video. With 3 nominations, Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Best Adapted Screenplay, CODA is a dramedy that tells the story of a hearing teenager who is the daughter of deaf parents. The film has made history at the recent SAG Awards, being the first nominated film with disabled actors in the category of Best Ensemble.