now he is a painter and shows his great talent

After his film career collapsed due to the scandals he faced with his ex-partner, Johnny Depp seeks to resurface also from the hand of art and digital commerce because now he shows his facet as a painter.

In accordance with Who, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean is venturing into the world of NFTs, that is, Non-Fungible Tokens, with works carried out by himself and that fans can acquire from this moment.

It is about 10 thousand NFT that he extracted from the portraits he has made of his Hollywood friends and their superheroes, that not only serve to enrich your fortune, but will allocate a percentage of sales to social organizations.

Johnny Depp debuts as a painter

In addition to his undeniable acting talent, the 58-year-old American also has a knack for music and painting, which is demonstrated in the Never Fear Truth collection.

This consists of painted portraits that were enhanced and digitized, in which you can see Johnny Depp himself, but in the same way he was inspired by colleagues such as Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, Heath Ledger and Tim Burton, among others.

“I have always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, such as my family, my friends and the people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever be limited”, he explained in a statement.

On the same note addressed to his fans, the actor who has given life to Willy Wonka and The Hatter He stated that 25% of the profits will go to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and The Gonzo Trust.