No more secrets! Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her son

U.S-. Kylie Jenner revealed in Instagram who had given birth to her second child with Travis Scott on February 2, but although the young woman did reveal the sex of her baby, she decided to keep the mystery and did not reveal the name of the little one. After several days of hypotheses among fans, the businesswoman finally announced the name of her child, and it was not what her followers believed.

Through a story in Instagram, Jenner revealed that her son’s name is Wolf Webstersince the real name of Scott is Jacques Webster. The birth announcement was made four days after giving birth to the child. The businesswoman published a sweet black and white photo in which the couple’s first daughter, Stormyholds the baby’s hand.

fans of Jenner they were sure the couple had named their second child Angel. After they analyzed the comments of family and friends in the Instagram post in which the businesswoman announced the birth of her baby, they were completely sure that they had left clues in their good wishes for the family.

In September Jenner Y Scott confirmed the pregnancy in a moving video posted on Instagram. In the clip they showed their daughter Stormy, age 4, as she excitedly hugged her mother’s growing pregnant belly. The brothers were about to share a birthday, since the girl’s falls just one day before her brother’s, on February 1.

“Kylie and Travis have been over the moon since the arrival of their baby. They’ve been wanting to grow their family and give Stormi a sibling for a while now and they couldn’t be happier. They both felt so ready for this, especially since they have a better idea of ​​what to expect. Stormi is so excited to be a big sister and wants to help Kylie with all her mommy and parenting duties. The whole family is very excited,” a source said.