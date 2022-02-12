New trailer for Don’t look up: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence panic before the Apocalypse

Netflix has released the new trailer for Don’t Look Up, the apocalyptic comedy directed by Adam Mckay (The Big Short, Succession, The Vice of Power) that brings together an all-star cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence who play two astronomers who They try to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that will destroy the Earth.

The film, which will be available on Netflix on December 24 after passing through theaters, where it will be released on December 10, presents its new preview in which the two leading scientists panic and despair to see how everything the world turns a deaf ear to their warnings about the impending comet that will devastate the planet.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows: “Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make a startling discovery: there is a comet orbiting the solar system.” The problem? That it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That no one cares. Apparently warning humanity about an Everest-sized planet killer is awkward.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her subservient son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Comet impact is only six months away, but managing the news flow and grabbing the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what does it take to make the world look up?!”