Review of the Netflix movie The Appearance of Things, starring Amanda Seyfried. Based on the novel by Elizabeth Brundage, it is a horror film that does not particularly stand out in this genre, but manages to entertain thanks to the great weight of the drama in the story, the twists in the script and the depth of its characters.

Synopsis

In the 80’s, katherine (amanda seyfried) moves to a small town with her husband george (James Norton) And your daughter franny (Anna Sophia Heger). Soon, katherine begins to notice mysterious presences in the new house and begins to investigate its past. At the same time, her marriage to george reels and secrets begin to come to light.

Netflix movie review The Appearance of Things

The The Appearance of Things movie It is a horror story that, although it seems to be presented as the classic ghost story, takes the psychology of its characters to the field of fear. In this way he presents us with a story in which no character ends up being what he seemed at first.

Both the performances and the production turn a horror story, which could disappoint due to its initial approach, into a drama that engages from the first scenes.

the direction of the tape

The address of the The Appearance of Things moviebehind which is the marriage formed by Shari Springer-Berman and Robert Pulcinipresents a story that oscillates between the plot of katherinethat of george and her marriage. These jumps between some sequences and others are very balanced, having a slightly greater weight than those of katherine.

The directors know how to make the stories of their characters evolve separately, and reunite them at the perfect moments so that these personal changes can be appreciated in their relationship.

In addition, the setting of the house, which acts almost like one more character, manages throughout the film to convey the essence that will be revealed in the final minutes: a mysterious, paranormal element, but one that is not hostile towards its inhabitants (at least not as we expect it to be).

The script

The The Appearance of Things movie It is a combination between a horror story and a psychological drama. Although the platform Netflix has sold it more as the first, the film stands out in its dramatic dimension, being the story of the relationship between katherine Y george the most interesting plot of the film.

The change that their marriage undergoes and the tensions that appear between them after moving to the new house gradually grow throughout the film, and their story is the one that is best constructed and the one that most manages to hook the viewer. .

Even if the appearance of things It may seem like a story of ghosts and haunted houses, the real terror that the work transmits is psychological, through the dark secrets that the characters keep and the terrible consequences that they will have on their lives and relationships.

Amanda Seyfried leads the cast

The actors who embody the protagonists of the story, amanda seyfried (katherine) Y James Norton (george), are undoubtedly one of its main strengths.

The story of their marriage, as already mentioned, is the highlight of this dramatic thriller. the character of katherine It is the one that carries the most weight in the film, since it develops the horror plot, investigating about her new house and its previous owners, while realizing that something strange is happening to her husband. Her character development, which leads her from a deep devotion to george to rage and then to apathy simmers slowly throughout the film, proving plausible at all times.

On the other hand, the character of george he is further away from the plot of terror, of which he will be a victim without hardly realizing it. It is in the story with his wife and in his own past where the character takes a radical turn compared to what was stated in the first minutes of the film, becoming the most interesting character with the greatest psychological depth in the entire film.

But not only the protagonists shine, but the rest of the cast play a series of less relevant characters who, however, intrigue almost as much as the protagonists. Rhea Seehorn (Justine), alex neustaedter (Eddy) Y Natalia Dyer (Willis) masterfully accompany the leading duo, enriching the plot and drawing attention to their own individual stories.

Final opinion of the movie The Appearance of Things on Netflix

The film the appearance of things It fails to stand out as a horror film, but the performances and the dramatic component of the different plots of the story make it a film worth seeing.

Premiere of The Appearance of Things and Fact Sheet

Original title: Things Heard & Seen

Gender: Horror, Thriller

Official Site: Movie The Appearance of Things

Country: U.S

Idiom: English

Release date in Spain: April 29, 2021 on Netflix

Producer: Likely Story

Distributor: Netflix

Duration: 119 minutes

Year: 2021

Age Rating: Not recommended for children under 16 years of age

Artistic Sheet

Direction: Shari Springer-Berman, Robert Pulcini

Film script: Shari Springer-Berman, Robert Pulcini. Novel: Elizabeth Brundage

Music: Peter Raeburn

Photography: Larry Smith

Distribution: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Karen Allen, F.Murray Abraham, Natalie Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter, Jack Gore, Olivia Boreham-Wing, Kelcy Griffin, Emily Dorsch, Cotter-Smith, Anna Sophia Heger

Poster

Trailer