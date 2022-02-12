NASA publishes the first images taken by the James Webb, which include the light of a star captured 18 times and a selfie

During the photon collection process, the telescope was redirected to 156 different positions around the expected location of the star and generated 1,560 images.

NASA published this Friday the first photos taken by the James Webb telescope. Among them is the image of the light of the star HD 84406, located about 260 light years away from the Sun, or rather, 18 images of heras the 18-segment telescope mirror is still being adjusted.

Also, the telescope sent a selfie of your main mirror. “This selfie taken by Webb of his main mirror was not captured by an externally mounted engineering camera, but by a special lens inside his NIRCam instrument,” precise The NASA.

Meanwhile, James Webb is about to complete the first phase of the lengthy process of aligning the observatory’s main mirror using the near-infrared camera (NIRCam).

“The team challenge was double: confirm that NIRCam was ready to capture light from celestial objects and then identify starlight coming from the same star in each of the 18 primary mirror segments,” the space agency explained. “The result is a mosaic of 18 images. randomly organized points of starlight, created by Webb’s misaligned mirror segments reflecting light from the same star onto Webb’s secondary mirror and NIRCam’s detectors.”

Likewise, NASA anticipated that during the next month the space artifact team “will gradually adjust the mirror segments until the 18 images become a single star.”

Complex image collection process

During the image collection process, which began on February 2 and lasted 25 hours, the telescope was redirected to 156 different positions around the expected location of the star and generated 1,560 images using the 10 detectors positioned in NIRCam, equivalent to 54 gigabytes of information waiting to be processed.

“Later, these images were put together to produce a single large mosaic that captures the signature of each segment of the primary mirror in one frame,” the space agency reported, specifying that the photons shown “are only the central part of that larger mosaic. more than 2 billion pixels“.

On the other hand, NASA asserted that the collected data will be “a bounty of details that engineers and optics experts will use to align the telescope.”

The James Webb was launched on December 25 and will allow astronomers to see space with new eyes and access hitherto unreachable corners of the universe. It is also the most powerful and expensive telescope in history.

