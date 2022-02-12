NASA detects the highest energy light ever seen on a planet in our solar system other than Earth and solves a 30-year mystery

On Jupiter, unlike on Earth, the auroras are constant and permanent: this is because the particles are not solar, but come from the Jovian moon Io.

In a new study, NASA researchers have been able to detect the highest-energy light ever seen on a planet in our solar system other than Earth.

These emissions, from Jupiter’s permanent auroras and detected by NASA’s NuSTAR X-ray space telescope, could shed light on the most powerful auroras in the solar system, and solve a long-standing mystery about why the Ulysses spacecraft didn’t detected no Jovian X-rays in its years of operation between 1990 and 2009.

This is not the first time that X-rays have been observed on Jupiter: both NASA’s Chandra X-ray observatory and the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton have observed low-energy X-rays coming from the giant planet’s auroras. This time, scientists thought there should also be high-energy X-rays beyond what those instruments could detect. So they used the NuSTAR to search for them.

“It’s pretty hard for planets to generate X-rays at the range that NuSTAR detects them,” said astrophysicist Kaya Mori of Columbia University. “But Jupiter has a huge magnetic field and it spins very fast. Those two features mean that the planet’s magnetosphere acts like a giant particle accelerator, and that’s what makes these higher-energy emissions possible,” he added.

On Jupiter, unlike on Earth, the auroras are constant and permanent: this is because the particles are not solar, but come from the Jovian moon Io, the most volcanic satellite in the solar system. It constantly spews out sulfur dioxide, which is immediately stripped off through a complex gravitational interaction with the planet, ionizing and forming a torrent of plasma around the gas giant. Particles in this torrent are sent along magnetic field lines toward the poles, and so on.

Scientists suspected that these Io electrons could create X-rays even more powerful than the planet’s auroras. With NuSTAR observations, researchers have confirmed for the first time that Io’s electrons do indeed create high-energy X-rays.

By detecting these high-energy X-rays, the researchers in this study may also have solved a lingering mystery: Ulysses likely did not detect any X-rays because, due to the mechanism that produces this light, the X-rays become weaker. at higher energies. Thus, at Ulysses’ detection range, they suspect Jupiter’s X-rays were simply too faint to see.

The results of the research were published Thursday in the journal Nature Astronomy.