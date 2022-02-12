Mustafa Ali continues to throw hints at WWE



The tug of war between Mustafa Ali and WWE continues. The fighter asked for his release at the beginning of the year, but the company does not seem willing to grant his wish, since he considers him a “value” fighter. That is why it does not seem likely that Ali will leave the company until he completes his contract, and according to the fighter’s latest publication on social networks, fans waiting to see him in another wrestling promotion will have to wait a long time:



“I’ll see you all in about two and a half years“.

That seems to be the time left on his current contract and if WWE is adamant about not granting his release, then you’ll have to wait at home for that long if the company chooses not to use it on TV.

Ali has not appeared on WWE programming since early November. There were plans for the fighter to appear under another character, but the idea ended up being scrapped. It was later reported that she had proposed something to him which she refused to do. This led to a heated argument with Vince McMahon and has not been used since.

A few weeks ago Ali declared that he did not want to be in the Royal Rumble and that he simply wanted to be granted his freedom. WWE has released some people who have asked for itas is the recent case of Toni Storm. However, the company is not usually so receptive when the fighter makes it public on social networks.so this may be why Ali is being forced to complete the length of his contract.

