More tests? Prince Andrew is getting more and more complicated

U.S. – A physical therapist talked about some behaviors of the Prince Andrew when I went to visit him for sessions. Supposedly the Duke of York wanted to Emma Gruenbaum take things further, which she refused to do. These statements would confirm the risque behavior of the son of Queen Elizabeth.

The 50-year-old woman assures that these behaviors have always been present in Andrés. She met him when she was just getting divorced from Sarah FergusonIn fact, she recommended it. When she arrived at the house the ex-couple still shares, the physical therapist was ushered into private quarters, something she complained about. The housekeepers told her that she had no choice but to work there.

It’s just that’s how he Prince Andrew he preferred it and there was no way to make him change his mind. Supposedly, while Emma was preparing her equipment, the Duke approached her and made a sexual advance, to which the woman responded defensively against the man. Despite the tense first meeting, they continued with 6 more massage sessions, which was required.

The masseuse commented that the Duke of York he was always naked under the towel, which made her very uncomfortable. Also, the man was always talking about sex or making allusive jokes. He even asked her very intimate questions which she refused to answer. The professional had to dodge each of the man’s attempts to cross the line.

For the physiotherapist, the image of the Prince Andrew it is that of a man who likes to be treated like a child. He currently believes that he is someone strange and thinks that the accusations against him are true. The woman herself decided to end the sessions as she began to feel even greater tension.