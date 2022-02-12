Monte Hellman, godfather of independent cinema in the United States, dies at 91 | Culture

Mount Hellman, photographed in Los Angeles in 2011. Rick Loomis (Los Angeles Times via Getty Image)

With the death of Monte Hellman on Tuesday, April 20, at the age of 91, a way of making movies of which little remains in these times of Hollywood studios and platforms is gone. The announcement of his death, at the Eisenhower medical center, in Palm Desert (California), was made by his daughter Melissa, who specified that her father had suffered a fall at her house last week. His fascinating way of narrating the action, of which the great examples are paved road in two directions (1971), the shooting (1966) or Game-cock (1974), his ability to squeeze the meager budgets —learned in his work with Roger Corman— and to make immense use of faces like those of Jack Nicholson, Warren Oates or Harry Dean Stanton made him become the example for later generations of creators of indie American and one of the referents of Quentin Tarantino, of which he was executive producer in Reservoir Dogs. Original when they allowed it, in paved road in two directions tried a different ending than expected, thanks to a trick performed beyond the camera: the celluloid seems to burn, thus underlining the message of a film that is as different as it is fascinating.

More information

Hellman was born Monte Himmelbaum in Brooklyn, New York, in 1929 and grew up in Albany, New York, where his father ran a small grocery store. When he was 6 years old, the family moved to Los Angeles. After studying Theater at Stanford University and Film at UCLA, and directing a summer theater and various jobs on the ABC network, as an editor, and in another theater, he joined the production company of Roger Corman, legendary creator of serial films. B. For him directed The cursed cave beast (1959), which Hellman—who had already changed his last name—described as “Key Largo with a monster. We have to thank Corman for training some of the later founders of New Hollywood on the basis of ultra-fast filming with a small budget: there they got their start, for example, along with Hellman, Francis Ford Coppola, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sayles, Jack Nicholson , Peter Fonda or Jonathan Demme. Under the Corman umbrella, uncredited, Hellman not only directed, with the opening sequence of dementia 13, of Coppola, as an example of this, but also helped in the assembly of The Savages (1960).

With Jack Nicholson, whom he had met in that film, Hellman formed a wonderful artistic couple: that is how they arrived in 1964, shot both in the Philippines and outside the world Corman, the war drama escape to hell Y journey to rage (scripted by Nicholson). Actor and director jumped into the western in 1966, filming in Utah the shooting (with Warren Oates) Y through the hurricane, again with actor’s script. They are two dry works, which the critics baptize as existentialist thanks to their vital reflection, hidden under an austere image, far from mellifluous details and with characters doomed to failure and self-destruction.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

Hellman’s career mixes his own works with his work as an uncredited editor (he worked on Head, of Rafaelson; Fighting for my rights of Demme; or The aristocrats of crime, of Peckinpah), filmmaker of extra shots for films that changed on their way to television, filming finisher of deceased directors (as in Me the best, the biopic of Muhammad Ali, or The Spy Train) or second director of action sequences, as in Robocop, where he entered when Verhoeven began to accumulate delay in filming. In 1987, the filmmaker defined himself as follows: “I have always been a paid guy. And usually I have taken any job that was offered to me”. Two years later, in an interview in EL PAÍS, he explained: “I am the trusted man of several production companies that, paradoxically, do not trust me when I present them with my own project.”

But at other times he was able to show all his talent, and the best example was paved road in two directions (1971), in which he featured two musicians, James Taylor and Dennis Wilson, from The Beach Boys, and Warren Oates. The protagonists are two boys who travel the roads in a 55 Chevrolet in search of illegal races in which to compete. There is little else in his life, they hardly speak to each other and on their way through the Southwest of the United States they will cross paths with GTO, a veteran driver who challenges them to see who gets to Washington first. The road movies It was a box office flop because Universal decided not to invest in its promotion. But the press supported it and over time it became a cult film. For Richard Linklater, for example, “it is the purest road movies American movie ever shot, it looks like a drive-in movie directed by a filmmaker from the new wave and it is both the last film with the spirit of the sixties and the first with the soul of the seventies”.

Monte Hellman receives a special Golden Lion from Quentin Tarantino at the Venice Film Festival in 2010. Franco Origi

His last feature film for the Corman factory came in 1974 with fighting cocks, again with Oates and Harry Dean Stanton, and from that moment his films as a director grew further apart in time. While he was making a living from all the aforementioned jobs, Hellman began teaching film classes at the California Institute of the Arts. Although his fame was growing among the filmmakers of the indie American film of the 1980s and 1990s, and in European criticism, Hellman directed only a handful more titles: the western Clayton Drumm (1978), with a very rare cast made up of Oates, Fabio Testi and Sam Peckinpah; The Iguana (1988); the horror film hallucinatory possession (1989) and the chapter Stanleys Girlfriend, from the episodic film Trapped Ashes (2006).

Tarantino asked him to help him with Reservoir Dogs (1992), and for that he was one of the executive producers. In 2010, he participated with his last feature length, road to nowhere, film noir with makings to go further, at the Venice festival, whose jury was chaired by Tarantino. His disciple invented a special Golden Lion with which he recognized Hellman as a “great film artist and minimalist poet.” Although in that contest, for EL PAÍS, Hellman recalled: “When you work with a guy like Tarantino, write well what I am going to say, the best thing is to strictly follow this advice: ‘Get out of his way’. If you do that, everything will be fine.”