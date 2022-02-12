Mike Chioda: ‘Randy Orton deserves to be WWE champion again’

Independent arbitrator Mike Choida recently spoke with the Monday Mailbag Podcast And among the words he left, his comment about Randy Orton stands out, whom he considers deserves to be WWE champion once again.

“I heard some rumors that they were going to give Randy Orton a push and put him in the Rumble (Royal Rumble 2022) and that changed, of course it changed. At what point, I don’t know, but I’d like to see Randy (Orton) get a push. He deserves it, to get the WWE title back. The guy is phenomenal, a hard worker and has had a lot of struggles in his career. I don’t know why, but I’d like to see Randy get that extra push. He’s been with Riddle (Matt), trying to develop his character, but I don’t know, they probably thought Riddle wasn’t ready yet. I think that to put Randy in the spotlight, I would have loved that match, because you just saw Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.



Randy Orton has been WWE full weight champion 14 times and was included in this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match, although with a not very prominent participation. Now he continues his stage in the division in pairs with RK-Bro and Matt Riddle, looking to bring back the Raw Tag Team Championships, which they recently lost to Alpha Academy.

Nevertheless, It is not yet known what the plans will be with Randy Orton for WrestleMania 38, Well, a possible break with Matt Riddle has been speculated. What is known is that he will not be present at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, where he will be his teammate in the fight precisely for the WWE Championship.

