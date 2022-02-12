Men use condoms more than women in Mexico

To remember its importance prior to the International Day of the Condom this February 13, the Ministry of Health reported that there are more mens who use condoms compared to women.

According to the 2018-19 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 75% of adolescent men said they use the condom during sexual intercourse, while 51% of women responded that they use it.

In said survey, it is also detailed that 44% of mens and 30% of women from 20 to 49 years old said they used a condom in their sexual practice.

SSa delivers 36 million condoms to prevent diseases

The SSa announced through a statement that in 2021, the National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV / AIDS (Censida) delivered 36 million 089 thousand 140 condoms in the country.

He added that the condom is the most effective method to prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unplanned pregnancies, so its use will continue to be promoted so that people can fully exercise their sexual lives.

On International Condom Day this February 13, it is noted that data from the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (Onusida) show that during the COVID-19 pandemic, its use prevented nearly 50 million infections by the virus. human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Censida also called to use the condom mainly men who have sex with men, women, sex workers, indigenous, migrant and trans, since they are at greater risk of acquiring an STI.

