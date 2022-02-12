McLaren continues F1 presentations; They also unveiled Pato O’Ward’s IndyCar

The McLaren brand globally presented its competition units for F1, IndyCar and Extreme E

The sports corporation McLaren jointly presented its competition cars for different categories: Formula 1, IndyCar and Extreme E.

The event took place in the McLaren Technology Center in woking, United Kingdom. the car of F1, MCL36 chassisin which he will compete lando norris Y Daniel Ricciardo it was the first to be revealed and, in addition to presenting the aerodynamic changes for the 2022 technical regulations, the orange color stands out, a color that gives unity to the entire organization.

The McLaren MCL36 of F1, for the 2022 season. McLaren

The IndyCars and the electric rally truck also have the distinctive ‘papaya’ color (as it is known in England). The IndyCar number 5, that of the Mexican pilot Pato O’Wardis distinguished from that of his teammate, Feliz Rosenqvist by being black with papaya (prominently), while the Swede’s is blue with papaya.

the season of F1 will start on March 20 with the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first date of a campaign of 23 that includes the Mexico City GP on October 30. Before that there will be a preseason, first in Spain from the 23rd to the 25th of this month and then in Sakhir itself, from the 10th to the 12th of March.

The IndyCar, in which Pato O’Ward will seek the championship after being denied last year, will begin on February 27 on the streets of St. Petersburg. It will be a 17-race schedule including the famous Indy500 on May 29.

Pato O’Ward recently won the 24 hours of Daytona in Florida, in the LMP2 category. Before, in December, he tested a McLaren F1 as a prize for having won races in IndyCar, a promise that Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren F1 fulfilled him. He has also reiterated that if he wins the single-seater championship in the United States, he would be very close to breaking through to the premier class.