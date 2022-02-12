Marvel considered Robert Downey Jr. for another character before Iron Man | Cinema and series

The first solo film Hombre de Hierro for Marvel Studios it arrived in 2008. With this, the image of the superhero became an immediate synonym: Robert Downey Jr. However, the interpreter and his fictional character were about to have no relationship at all years ago, when “The House of Ideas” offered the Hollywood star to play a villain in one of his projects.

Robert Downey Jr. played Iron Man in the live-action MCU movies. Photo: Marvel Studios

According to what was shared by Comickbook.com, the director of Iron Man and Iron Man 2, Jon Favreau, revealed, in the book “The story of Marvel Studios: the making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe”, that the actor’s course was to be very different from what we know today. “ Marvel had already met with (Downey Jr.) before, I think, to play Doctor Doom ”, he specified.

Victor Von Doom is the villain in the Fantastic Four comics. Photo: Marvel

That way, Robert narrowly and becomes the antagonist of 2005’s Fantastic Four. But it was not the only idea discarded around that project, since -according to the aforementioned medium- the filmmaker Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) developed a scheme in 2002 for the aforementioned group of superheroes, which eventually failed to come true.

However, when Tim Story’s Fantastic Four began to take shape, Victor Von Doom had a long list of candidates in the minds of its filmmakers. In that sense, it has been revealed that the antagonist could have been played by renowned names such as Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption), Mel Gibson (Braveheart) and Nicolas Cage (Pig).

The live-action adaptation of Fantastic Four was brought to theaters in 2005, directed by Tim Story. Photo: Fox

Although fans can’t imagine anyone else as Iron Man other than Downey Jr., his inclusion in superhero movies was a risky choice due to his controversial image in Hollywood.

“Literally the first decision that I made that I was allowed to make and was allowed to try to pursue as president of Marvel Studios was the casting of Robert Downey Jr. and it felt like fun to do because we knew it would be either great or the biggest garbage fire in the series. history. There is very little room for manoeuvre. It ended up being great and I’ve always said: ‘Without RDJ, there is no MCU,'” Kevin Feige detailed in 2019.