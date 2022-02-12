Marvel artist would have confirmed the X-Men in Doctor Strange 2

Much has been speculated about the appearance of Marvel characters, and their variants from alternative realities, in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Indeed, Rob Liefeld, the creator of Deadpool may have confirmed these speculations.

According to The Direct, the Marvel artist participated in The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff program, where he spoke about the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Sam Raimi and about all those rumors about possible cameos of characters like the X-Men, the Fantastic Four or variants of others like Iron Man or Ghost Rider.

During his participation in the podcast, Liefeld admitted that, ahead of the final cut of the sequel to Doctor Strange, Marvel Studios was carrying out test screenings with the public and that many of the main cameos and surprises that could be seen during those projections they were filtering prior to the film’s theatrical release.

The thing is… uh, they’re doing tests and everything is leaking. We are all guilty of using those hashtags, there is always some guy who initiates it, as I understand it … “, said the illustrator.

As fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will already know, the latest leaks suggested that variants of the Doctor Strange could appear in the sequel to Doctor Strange. Ben Affleck’s Daredevil or the presentation of Mr. Fantastic with the face of John Krasinski and even a variant of Tony Stark played by Tom Cruise, whose name was thrown around long before Robert Downey Jr took the role in the 2008 film.

Precisely, Liefeld hinted that some of the rumors about the possibility that several of these characters appear in the film are, according to what is shown in the test passes that Marvel Studios is carrying out, authentic.

So it would not be surprising that some of the members of the Fantastic Four or the X-Men like the Hugh Jackman’s Wolverineformerly owned by Fox and now owned by Disney, made their MCU debut.

You want me to watch it six times, you bring some of that Fox-Marvel stuff. And actually, somehow, I know that some of them are already included. I think after saying this they just revoked every single one of my passes to Marvel,” Liefeld joked.

However, the artist did not reveal how he is aware of such information or if he himself has attended one of the test passes of the sequel to Doctor Strange.

It should be remembered that after the chaos unleashed in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch will explore the consequences of altering the very structure of the universe. Thus, the master of the mystical arts will enter other realities and for this he will go to another great connoisseur of the path of magic, Wanda MaximoffElizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

And to find out which of all these Fox and Marvel characters will or will not appear in the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, fans will have to wait until May 6th, when the film directed by Sam Raimi will be released.