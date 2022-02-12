Mark Wahlberg talks about the long-awaited film Father Stu

The upcoming film about a tough American priest who was once a boxer has the potential to inspire anyone considering a relationship with God, Oscar nominee and Catholic actor Mark Wahlberg said in an interview on February 10. to EWTN’s The World Over.

“I think it’s a story and a message that everyone needs to hear,” Wahlberg said. “If we get another person, if we plant one more seed … and even if it takes 50 years to get there to impact someone else, we’re doing our job,” he said.

“Father Stu” is the title of the film that presents the story of Fr. Stuart Long, a priest from Montana who died of a rare muscle condition in 2014. Father Stu, as he was affectionately known, had a late vocation to the priesthood.

He devoted himself to boxing, acting, teaching and museum management before his ordination in 2007 for the Diocese of Helena. He is also remembered for his no-nonsense and sometimes rude behavior.

Wahlberg plays Father Stu in the film; while Oscar winner Mel Gibson plays Bill Long, the late priest’s father.

“It’s based on a true story,” said Fr. Bart Tolleson, a priest in the Diocese of Helena and a friend of Father Stu. “He’ll certainly take liberties with the story, but he’ll get an interest in his life, and that’s only a good thing. It’s a great story,” he commented.

Father Stu was an avid athlete. He played football at Carroll College, a Catholic university in Montana, although he was not Catholic at the time. He later turned to boxing and won the 1985 Montana Golden Gloves championship.

He then moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career and took a job at a comedy club before managing an art museum in Pasadena for several years. She used to drive her motorcycle to and from the museum.

“One day, I was coming home from work, I got hit by a car and hit my head with a car in the next lane,” Father Stu shared in a 2010 interview with The Montana Catholic. “Witnesses told the marshals and reporters that I was on the road and a car ran over me, but here I am.”

Father Stu had what he called a “religious experience” in the hospital and soon after became a Catholic. The day he was baptized he already knew that he would become a priest.

He entered Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon in 2003. While at seminary, doctors discovered a fist-sized tumor and diagnosed him with inclusion body myositis, a rare muscle condition for which there is no cure. He died in 2014 after serving seven years as a priest.

“That cross of his illness was the most powerful way to serve people,” said Fr. Tolleson. “She was tireless in her service and the Lord gave her many beautiful gifts, of advice, of administering the sacraments. He was not afraid even though he was limited”.

The project appears to be one of incredible personal importance to Wahlberg. He first learned of Father Stu in 2016 during a dinner with two priests.

Wahlberg said he was impressed by Father Stu’s perseverance in the face of suffering.

“(Her story) gives me a lot of hope because death is inevitable. Sickness, all those things are inevitable. We are going to face them,” Wahlberg said. “But how do you deal with those things and how can Stu embrace those things. And as his physicality began to deteriorate, his spirituality just soared.”

“It allowed him to get closer to God through his suffering,” he continued. “And he gave her the ability to share that with other people in a very honest way, which he’s been very good at telling.”

Wahlberg said he was able to connect with Father Stu’s suffering due to his own father’s battle with cancer.

“My dad was the strongest guy I’ve ever seen,” Wahlberg said. “And then the next thing I knew, my dad was in a wheelchair and couldn’t walk, and we had to take care of him. He lived in a home, so I got it.”

Also, Wahlberg’s mother died during the production of “Father Stu.” Wahlberg said his pain comes through in the film.

“Obviously I went to the services and everything and was able to digest it a little bit. But I kept it locked inside,” she said. “And then I was shooting the scene where I ask God ‘why?’ before dragging me down the aisle. It was a take of probably 15 minutes, and it just all came together.”

Wahlberg said he is also motivated by his own Catholic faith for the project.

“I have always been thinking about how… I am still paying for all the blessings that have been given to me,” he said. “I know that God didn’t put me in this position to forget where I came from.”

“I’ve always said, ‘OK, what’s my mission? What is my purpose?’ And this is planting the seed, letting it flourish, and then using it to further spread His word.”

The project took about six years to complete because Wahlberg struggled to find the right screenwriter and prayed a lot to God for the film’s success. Wahlberg ultimately chose screenwriter Rosalind Ross, who also directed the film. Sony Pictures took over in January.

The film includes obscene language, something Wahlberg said was intentional to make it accessible to a wider audience.

“We wanted to be brutally honest,” Wahlberg said. “We want to make sure that this film is not exclusive to Catholics and devout people. This is inclusive for everyone… You remember what God’s mission was, right? He did not come to save the righteous.”

“Father Stu” will open in theaters on April 15, Good Friday.

“I can’t wait for people to see it,” Wahlberg said. “I can’t wait to go from city to city, from state to state, encouraging people to see it, showing them, chatting and encouraging people.”

You can read the full interview, in English, at this link https://www.ncregister.com/interview/mark-wahlberg-talks-father-stu-with-raymond-arroyo

Translated and adapted by Walter Sánchez Silva. Originally posted on CNA