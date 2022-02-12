Makeup and hairstyle ideas for February 14

Hairstyle

This day is all about love and friendship. If you want a flirty look that goes with any hair length, we recommend the hairstyle that is trending on platforms like TikTok and Pinterest: Juliet.

Based on the movie starring Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio, this hairstyle is characterized by being romantic, relaxed but with a daring touch. It consists of making a half ponytail that frames the face but at the same time looks very feminine.

Start by curling your hair beachy waves, then take a top section from each side and gather them behind your head in a ponytail. Take two strands above the ponytail you just made and form another ponytail. Then, thread the bottom section through the top ponytail for a simple, minimalist half bun.

Hairstyle by Justin Marjan

(Photo via Instagram)



Make-up

This spring, pink wants to be the protagonist of all makeup looks, so don’t be afraid and take risks with this color that also flatters all skin tones. Whether you wear it in a lipstick, in eye shadows, as an eyeliner or as an intense blush, we are sure that it will look great this February 14. ¡ Here are some ideas of looks you can recreate with this color!